What's up: Top news in Florence

Wine and Chowder Event Moved; 8 More Cases of COVID-19 for Florence; OHA Weekly COVID Report; Daily COVID Numbers; Vax Clinic
The popular Florence Wine and Chowder Trail is being moved to February. The traditional October event has been rescheduled for the winter date. The Florence area Chamber of Commerce announced the change yesterday. Chamber CEO and President Bettina Hannigan stated one of the benefits of a February event is the affordability of hotels and the hopes that restaurants will have recovered from summer shortages of food, supplies and staff. Hannigan says times and locations are still being worked out, but the date will be February 18, 19, and 20. The event will offer wine tastings at several indoor venues and chowders from participating restaurants. More information can be found at Florencechamber.com. Read more
Lane County To Require Vaccinations for Employees; School Board to Move Meeting Place; More COVID for Florence; OHA COVID Numbers
Lane County has decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all county employees. The word came down yesterday that unless an employee has a medical or religious exemption under current state law they will be subject to provisional layoff. Lane County Administrator Steve Mokrohisky says it is a matter of walking the talk as one of the largest public service employers in the region. In a statement released yesterday Lane County Public Health Officer Dr. Patrick Luedtke says current studies locally, nationally and internationally show that vaccines are “unequivocally safe for the vast majority of people, the best tool for protection and the safest most economical way end the disruption the virus has caused. County employees will have until November 30th to comply. Read more