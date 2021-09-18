What's up: Top news in Florence

Wine and Chowder Event Moved; 8 More Cases of COVID-19 for Florence; OHA Weekly COVID Report; Daily COVID Numbers; Vax Clinic

The popular Florence Wine and Chowder Trail is being moved to February. The traditional October event has been rescheduled for the winter date. The Florence area Chamber of Commerce announced the change yesterday. Chamber CEO and President Bettina Hannigan stated one of the benefits of a February event is the affordability of hotels and the hopes that restaurants will have recovered from summer shortages of food, supplies and staff. Hannigan says times and locations are still being worked out, but the date will be February 18, 19, and 20. The event will offer wine tastings at several indoor venues and chowders from participating restaurants. More information can be found at Florencechamber.com. Read more