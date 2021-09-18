CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

What's up: News headlines in Cheboygan

Cheboygan Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) The news in Cheboygan never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cheboygan area, click here.

Cheboygan

9801 Townline Road, Cheboygan, MI - 201811822

9801 Townline Road Cheboygan, MI 49721 3 Bedrooms, 5.0 Bathrooms, $479,000, MLS# 201811822 Outstanding home and property! The home boasts several amenities such as; 4 fireplaces, 8 camera security system, central vac, intercom system, heated front porch, 16 zone sprinkler system, whole house humidifier, pelican water system, instant hot water heater, in floor heat, outdoor, smart thermostat, 2 laundry areas, under cabinet lighting, automatic blinds, built in swimming pool, new pool heater/pump, hot tub, pool rumba, lighthouse w/electric, two koi ponds, extra drilled well, heated garages with their own thermostats, full finished basement, Anderson windows, backup automatic generator, 30x84 pole barn, vortex ac system, heat tape on the roof, garden/apple trees, sump pump with back up, whole house surround sound, Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE
Cheboygan

Prep Roundup: Cheboygan girls golf fourth at Ogemaw Heights Invitational

WEST BRANCH — Playing for the first time in over a week — on a course it had never played before — the Cheboygan varsity girls golf team had a solid performance at the Ogemaw Heights Invitational at The Nightmare golf course in West Branch on Wednesday. Leading the way... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE
Cheboygan

Game of the Week: Cheboygan looks for complete performance against Blue Devils

CHEBOYGAN — Four quarters of solid football and consistency. That's what the Cheboygan football team will be aiming for when it takes on one of its biggest rivals in the fourth week of the season. After losing a big lead in a loss at Grayling last Friday, Cheboygan (1-2, 1-1... Read more

LATEST NEWS
Cheboygan

Wilcome reflects on committing to play baseball at SVSU

CHEBOYGAN — Last spring, Daniel Wilcome was nothing short of spectacular on the mound for the Cheboygan High School baseball team. Not too long after his junior campaign, colleges started to notice. Most recently, one Division II GLIAC school came calling for the talented Cheboygan left-hander. He liked what he... Read more

Cheboygan, MI
Cheboygan Dispatch

With Cheboygan Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

