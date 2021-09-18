What's up: News headlines in Cortez

Home For Sale: 20975 Road B, Cortez, CO 81321 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://20975BRoad.C21.com 20975 Road B Cortez, CO 81321 MLS 786856 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 2280 Sq. Ft. Unique ONE OF A KIND property!!! This property is a hidden gem...beautifully maintained home that was once an operating dairy! Pride of ownership is evident in not only the home, but the ENTIRE property. Nothing has been left undone. The 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has a flowing layout which includes a living room, family room, walk through kitchen/dining area, as well as a large storage room for tools, canned goods, you name it! Stay warm with the cozy wood stove or forced air. The home is just the beginning of it all.....also a part of the building is a commercial paint booth, several garage/bay areas to rent out or use for your own! Inside the first garage bay is an additional bathroom and shower. But...we are just getting started. An apartment connected to the shop area with bathroom facilities is another perk. The large amount of covered storage will easily accommodate boats, RV's, farm equipment...anything you want! Also located on the property is a mobile home currently rented, along... Contact Agent: Jessica Likes West Slope Realty Read more