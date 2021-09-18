CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortez, CO

What's up: News headlines in Cortez

 6 days ago

(CORTEZ, CO) The news in Cortez never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cortez area, click here.

Cortez / ksjd.org

A new rental contract for the Fairgrounds Speedway in Cortez is raising controversy. President Joe Biden said the nation must quickly invest in new technology to combat climate change after he toured the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, CO on Tuesday. Read more

Cortez / youtube.com

For more information visit http://20975BRoad.C21.com 20975 Road B Cortez, CO 81321 MLS 786856 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 2280 Sq. Ft. Unique ONE OF A KIND property!!! This property is a hidden gem...beautifully maintained home that was once an operating dairy! Pride of ownership is evident in not only the home, but the ENTIRE property. Nothing has been left undone. The 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has a flowing layout which includes a living room, family room, walk through kitchen/dining area, as well as a large storage room for tools, canned goods, you name it! Stay warm with the cozy wood stove or forced air. The home is just the beginning of it all.....also a part of the building is a commercial paint booth, several garage/bay areas to rent out or use for your own! Inside the first garage bay is an additional bathroom and shower. But...we are just getting started. An apartment connected to the shop area with bathroom facilities is another perk. The large amount of covered storage will easily accommodate boats, RV's, farm equipment...anything you want! Also located on the property is a mobile home currently rented, along... Contact Agent: Jessica Likes West Slope Realty Read more

Cortez / durangoherald.com

The Cortez Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for a man being investigated for a shooting that injured a woman at a residence Wednesday on Montezuma Avenue and prompted the evacuation of Kemper Elementary. Gerardo Arturo Federico, 43, is accused of violation of a protection order and possession of... Read more

Cortez / the-journal.com

Phil Henderson sees the outdoor industry like a cruise ship. It’s taken a long time for the largely white industry to embrace people of color. But the ship has turned. Almost every corner of the industry is focused on building a diverse population of outdoor enthusiasts. “We just need more... Read more

