News wrap: Headlines in Huron

Huron DI teams have strong showing in international competition The Destination Imagination Global Finals were completed on July 22-25, with this year being a virtual competition. The three Huron 2020-2021 teams competed against more than 900 hundred teams from around the world. Destination Imagination is a creative problem solving organization that highlights the tenants of STEAM education – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. Read more

Reints selected as Heartland Saddle Award recipient HURON — Longtime youth rodeo supporter Richard Reints was named as the recipient of the Heartland Saddle Award, during the 4-H Heartland Rodeo earlier this summer in Huron. To many, spending hours in the heat and dust doing a thankless job at a kid’s rodeo is a real hardship. For... Read more

Soccer team falls to Jefferson HURON — The Huron Tiger boys’ soccer team played well against the state’s No. 1 ranked team, but came up a goal short, falling to the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers 2-1 Thursday afternoon. “The boys played well again today,” said Huron coach Leah Branaugh. “I thought they did a great... Read more

