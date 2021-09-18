CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huron, SD

News wrap: Headlines in Huron

Huron Today
Huron Today
 6 days ago

(HURON, SD) What’s going on in Huron? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Huron / plainsman.com

Huron DI teams have strong showing in international competition

Huron DI teams have strong showing in international competition

The Destination Imagination Global Finals were completed on July 22-25, with this year being a virtual competition. The three Huron 2020-2021 teams competed against more than 900 hundred teams from around the world. Destination Imagination is a creative problem solving organization that highlights the tenants of STEAM education – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Huron / plainsman.com

Reints selected as Heartland Saddle Award recipient

Reints selected as Heartland Saddle Award recipient

HURON — Longtime youth rodeo supporter Richard Reints was named as the recipient of the Heartland Saddle Award, during the 4-H Heartland Rodeo earlier this summer in Huron. To many, spending hours in the heat and dust doing a thankless job at a kid’s rodeo is a real hardship. For... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Huron / plainsman.com

Soccer team falls to Jefferson

Soccer team falls to Jefferson

HURON — The Huron Tiger boys’ soccer team played well against the state’s No. 1 ranked team, but came up a goal short, falling to the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers 2-1 Thursday afternoon. “The boys played well again today,” said Huron coach Leah Branaugh. “I thought they did a great... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Huron / plainsman.com

I Made a Difference Awards - Cunard and Jacobs

I Made a Difference Awards - Cunard and Jacobs

The fifth and sixth I Made a Difference awards were recently presented to (above left) Brooke and Brian Cunard and their daughters Alivia and Adalyn, of 625 13th St. S.W., and (above right) Adam and Cassie Jacobs and their children Adam and Cassie, of 1840 Indiana Ave. S.E. The Cunards... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huron, SD
Huron, SD
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Huron Today

Huron Today

Huron, SD
18
Followers
221
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy