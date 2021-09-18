News wrap: Headlines in Huron
(HURON, SD) What’s going on in Huron? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Huron DI teams have strong showing in international competition
The Destination Imagination Global Finals were completed on July 22-25, with this year being a virtual competition. The three Huron 2020-2021 teams competed against more than 900 hundred teams from around the world. Destination Imagination is a creative problem solving organization that highlights the tenants of STEAM education – Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. Read more
Reints selected as Heartland Saddle Award recipient
HURON — Longtime youth rodeo supporter Richard Reints was named as the recipient of the Heartland Saddle Award, during the 4-H Heartland Rodeo earlier this summer in Huron. To many, spending hours in the heat and dust doing a thankless job at a kid’s rodeo is a real hardship. For... Read more
Soccer team falls to Jefferson
HURON — The Huron Tiger boys’ soccer team played well against the state’s No. 1 ranked team, but came up a goal short, falling to the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers 2-1 Thursday afternoon. “The boys played well again today,” said Huron coach Leah Branaugh. “I thought they did a great... Read more
I Made a Difference Awards - Cunard and Jacobs
The fifth and sixth I Made a Difference awards were recently presented to (above left) Brooke and Brian Cunard and their daughters Alivia and Adalyn, of 625 13th St. S.W., and (above right) Adam and Cassie Jacobs and their children Adam and Cassie, of 1840 Indiana Ave. S.E. The Cunards... Read more
