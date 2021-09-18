CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Beatrice news digest: Top stories today

Beatrice Dispatch
Beatrice Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BEATRICE, NE) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Beatrice.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Beatrice area, click here.

Beatrice / beatricedailysun.com

City makes arrangements for ADA-compliant playground at Astro Park

City makes arrangements for ADA-compliant playground at Astro Park

Sertoma Astro Park, located at 19th and Hoyt Streets in Beatrice could see some major renovations by this time next year. On Wednesday afternoon, the city council held a special meeting to apply for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to replace the park’s current playground set, which was built in the 1980s with a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant set. Read more

Lincoln / journalstar.com

Lincoln school board cancels contract with teacher hired to coach wrestling at Southeast

Lincoln school board cancels contract with teacher hired to coach wrestling at Southeast

The Lincoln Board of Education voted to terminate a contract with a former Beatrice teacher hired to coach wrestling at Lincoln Southeast after he failed to disclose a number of charges, including a second-offense DUI charge. The board, in a 6-1 vote, concluded that A.J. Jaramillo's conduct warranted the cancellation... Read more

Lincoln / youtube.com

Wednesday Evening Forecast - September 15th, 2021

Wednesday Evening Forecast - September 15th, 2021

Your Storm Alert Team forecast for Wednesday, September 15th, 2021. For the latest Storm Alert Team forecast, head over to www.klkntv.com/weather. Read more

Beatrice / newschannelnebraska.com

Genevieve (Pleasant) Allington

Genevieve (Pleasant) Allington

Genevieve (Pheasant) Allington, 84 years of age, of Adams passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams. She was born in Beatrice on December 30, 1936 to Samuel and Edith (Burke) Pheasant. Genevieve graduated from Beatrice High School in 1954. She married Norman Allington on December 28, 1954. While Norman was in the United States Air Force, they lived many different places with Maine being her favorite. After Norman’s retirement, Genevieve began her passion of raising bucket calves for many years. She was a member of Church of Christ in Beatrice and enjoyed animals of all kinds especially her companion dog, Judy, riding horses, snowmobiling in Maine and going to auctions with Norman. Read more

Comments / 0

Beatrice Dispatch

Beatrice Dispatch

Beatrice, NE
ABOUT

With Beatrice Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

