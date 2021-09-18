Beatrice news digest: Top stories today

Genevieve (Pleasant) Allington

Genevieve (Pheasant) Allington, 84 years of age, of Adams passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams. She was born in Beatrice on December 30, 1936 to Samuel and Edith (Burke) Pheasant. Genevieve graduated from Beatrice High School in 1954. She married Norman Allington on December 28, 1954. While Norman was in the United States Air Force, they lived many different places with Maine being her favorite. After Norman’s retirement, Genevieve began her passion of raising bucket calves for many years. She was a member of Church of Christ in Beatrice and enjoyed animals of all kinds especially her companion dog, Judy, riding horses, snowmobiling in Maine and going to auctions with Norman. Read more