Trending news headlines in Cody

(CODY, WY) What’s going on in Cody? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Cyclists tackle gravel race Apparently 100 miles wasn’t enough for the Fistful of Dirt gravel bike women’s winner Anne Donley of Denver. Donley got a little lost on her way back into town, so she actually ended up with about 104 miles under her belt before crossing the finish line at City Park. “I... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Stan W. Wolfe Stan W. Wolfe, 74, passed away at home of natural causes on Sept. 8, 2021. He was born on Oct. 2, 1946, in Tacoma, Wash. Stan graduated from Pasco High School with an art scholarship. Later he pursued his lifelong dream of being a firefighter. He joined the City of Las Vegas Fire Department where he rose to fire captain and retired after 30 years of service. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Justin Ray Loran Justin Ray Loran, 48, of Cody, passed away from complications of COVID-19 in Billings on Sept. 6, 2021. Justin was a few weeks shy of his 49th birthday. He was born on Sept. 21, 1972, in Cody, to Nick Loran and Exa Elizabeth “Beth” Nolan. Justin attended Cody High School and was active in football, boxing, and FFA. He received an Associate of Applied Science in Drafting at Northwest College. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE