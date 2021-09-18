Trending news headlines in Cody
(CODY, WY) What’s going on in Cody? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Cyclists tackle gravel race
Apparently 100 miles wasn’t enough for the Fistful of Dirt gravel bike women’s winner Anne Donley of Denver. Donley got a little lost on her way back into town, so she actually ended up with about 104 miles under her belt before crossing the finish line at City Park. “I... Read more
Stan W. Wolfe
Stan W. Wolfe, 74, passed away at home of natural causes on Sept. 8, 2021. He was born on Oct. 2, 1946, in Tacoma, Wash. Stan graduated from Pasco High School with an art scholarship. Later he pursued his lifelong dream of being a firefighter. He joined the City of Las Vegas Fire Department where he rose to fire captain and retired after 30 years of service. Read more
Justin Ray Loran
Justin Ray Loran, 48, of Cody, passed away from complications of COVID-19 in Billings on Sept. 6, 2021. Justin was a few weeks shy of his 49th birthday. He was born on Sept. 21, 1972, in Cody, to Nick Loran and Exa Elizabeth “Beth” Nolan. Justin attended Cody High School and was active in football, boxing, and FFA. He received an Associate of Applied Science in Drafting at Northwest College. Read more
Golfers flock to Olive Glenn for senior amateur tourney
If anyone would know how special a big golf tournament could be in Cody, it would be the man who served as general manager and golf pro at Olive Glenn Country Club for 10 years. Executive director of the Wyoming State Golf Association, Dave Snyder, returned to Olive Glenn to... Read more
