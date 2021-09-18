Trending news headlines in Rochelle

Cool Fall-like morning across the Chicago area

Temperatures dipped below 50-degrees at several area airport locations early this Thursday morning – lowest was 47-degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove, followed closely by 48-degrees at far western Sterling/Rock Falls and Rochelle. At Chicago’s official O’Hare location low temp was 57 – the coldest since a similar 57 degrees on July 2 and 54 on June 22. Low temps at nearby out of state locations were 44 degrees at Burlington/Lake Geneva in Wisconsin and 46 degrees at the Gary Indiana airport. Read more