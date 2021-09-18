Trending news headlines in Rochelle
(ROCHELLE, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Rochelle.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rochelle area, click here.
Golf: Hubs shoot season-best score against Sycamore
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity golf team posted its strongest score of the season on Tuesday, falling 170-193 against Sycamore in an Interstate 8 Conference matchup to move to 0-12 on the season. Junior Griffin Ohlinger led the Hubs with 42, while junior Damen Harrington fired 45. Junior Wade Smith and senior Rowan Williams each carded 53 for Rochelle in the loss against the Spartans. Read more
Area residents turn out for the Hiring Expo in Rochelle
Area residents turned out yesterday for the Rochelle Community of Opportunity Hiring Expo held at Rochelle Township High School. 145 people attended the event in which 25 individuals were hired at businesses during the Expo. One of the organizers of the Hiring Expo was Rochelle Industrial Development Director Peggy Friday.... Read more
Hiring Expo will take place in Rochelle today at RTHS
The Rochelle Community of Opportunity Hiring Expo will be held today from 2:30 until 5:30 in the blue gym at Rochelle Township High School. The in-person, city-wide Expo will feature over 40 commercial, retail, and industrial companies offering full-time, part-time, and seasonal work. Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows said that over... Read more
Cool Fall-like morning across the Chicago area
Temperatures dipped below 50-degrees at several area airport locations early this Thursday morning – lowest was 47-degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove, followed closely by 48-degrees at far western Sterling/Rock Falls and Rochelle. At Chicago’s official O’Hare location low temp was 57 – the coldest since a similar 57 degrees on July 2 and 54 on June 22. Low temps at nearby out of state locations were 44 degrees at Burlington/Lake Geneva in Wisconsin and 46 degrees at the Gary Indiana airport. Read more
Comments / 0