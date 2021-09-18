CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves' Marcell Ozuna Reportedly Has Administrative Leave Extended Through Sept. 24

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will remain on administrative leave through at least Sept. 24., according to Bradford Doolittle of ESPN. Ozuna was arrested in May on an initial felony charge of aggravated assault by strangulation after he was accused of choking his wife and throwing her against a wall, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. He currently faces misdemeanor charges of family violence battery and simple assault.

