Elkins, WV

What's up: Top news in Elkins

Elkins Today
Elkins Today
 6 days ago

(ELKINS, WV) Here are today’s top stories from the Elkins area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Elkins / youtube.com

2021-2022 Davis & Elkins College - There is a place for you at D&E

2021-2022 Davis & Elkins College - There is a place for you at D&E

Davis & Elkins College is a private, accredited NCAA Division II school. Located in the arts community of Elkins, West Virginia, the campus borders the beautiful Monongahela National Forest. D&E offers over 45 degree programs, 35 student organizations, and 22 athletic teams. You will find your place at D&E. Read more

Elkins / theintermountain.com

A. ‘Keith’ Phares

A. 'Keith' Phares

A. “Keith” Phares, 77, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. He was in his usual health and death was unexpected. Keith was born Saturday, March 11, 1944, in Elkins, a son of the late A. Clay Phares and Mary Genevieve “Johnnie” Garlow Phares. In... Read more

Elkins / theintermountain.com

Patricia Lee McCullough

Patricia Lee McCullough

On Sept. 9, 2021, at 93 years of age, we lost Patricia Lee McCullough, hard-loving matriarch, mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, singer, cat lady extraordinaire, feeder of deer and hummingbirds, keeper of plants and lost souls, crafter and seamstress, grand lady of West Virginia. Pat never met a stranger and... Read more

Elkins / theintermountain.com

Deborah Ann Phillips

Deborah Ann Phillips

Deborah Ann Phillips, 60, of Elkins, West Virginia, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at UPMC Shady Side in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was born Oct. 9, 1960, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lester and Phyllis Gifford Kendrick. On Sept. 7, 2014, she married Mark Phillips, who survives. In... Read more

Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
Elkins Today

Elkins Today

Elkins, WV
With Elkins Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

