What's up: Top news in Elkins
(ELKINS, WV) Here are today’s top stories from the Elkins area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
2021-2022 Davis & Elkins College - There is a place for you at D&E
Davis & Elkins College is a private, accredited NCAA Division II school. Located in the arts community of Elkins, West Virginia, the campus borders the beautiful Monongahela National Forest. D&E offers over 45 degree programs, 35 student organizations, and 22 athletic teams. You will find your place at D&E. Read more
A. ‘Keith’ Phares
A. “Keith” Phares, 77, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. He was in his usual health and death was unexpected. Keith was born Saturday, March 11, 1944, in Elkins, a son of the late A. Clay Phares and Mary Genevieve “Johnnie” Garlow Phares. In... Read more
Patricia Lee McCullough
On Sept. 9, 2021, at 93 years of age, we lost Patricia Lee McCullough, hard-loving matriarch, mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, singer, cat lady extraordinaire, feeder of deer and hummingbirds, keeper of plants and lost souls, crafter and seamstress, grand lady of West Virginia. Pat never met a stranger and... Read more
Deborah Ann Phillips
Deborah Ann Phillips, 60, of Elkins, West Virginia, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at UPMC Shady Side in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was born Oct. 9, 1960, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lester and Phyllis Gifford Kendrick. On Sept. 7, 2014, she married Mark Phillips, who survives. In... Read more
Comments / 0