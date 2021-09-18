What's up: Top news in Punxsutawney
(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) What's going on in Punxsutawney? Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Lions donate car cruise proceeds to police
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lions Club recently donated the proceeds of the car cruise auto show it held during Festival in the Park to the Punxsutawney Borough Police K-9 fund. Dan Ritchie said that the club raised $1,500. Rick Fye said the club charged a fee for each car or... Read more
Punxsy welcomes new IUP students to town
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Indiana University of Pennsylvania held its annual Welcome Wagon and meet-and-greet at its Punxsutawney campus, adjacent to Center Street in Punxsutawney, to introduce new students to the town and what it has to offer. Mary Jude Troupe and Mysti Dinger co-chaired the event, which is held every fall,... Read more
Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce showcases businesses at job fair
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce hosted a job fair at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center to showcase the many opportunities available in the area. The job fair was largely organized by Katie Donald, a chamber board member and the Punxsutawney Area Hospital’s public relations specialist. “Part of the... Read more
Punxsutawney business officials talk staff shortages
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Several Punxsutawney business officials shared how the employee shortage has impacted them and the importance of events such as the job fair that was hosted Tuesday evening by the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. Some of the area’s major employers that attended the job fair were BFG Manufacturing, Proform... Read more
