Punxsutawney, PA

What's up: Top news in Punxsutawney

 6 days ago

(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) What’s going on in Punxsutawney? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Punxsutawney area, click here.

Punxsutawney / punxsutawneyspirit.com

Lions donate car cruise proceeds to police

Lions donate car cruise proceeds to police

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lions Club recently donated the proceeds of the car cruise auto show it held during Festival in the Park to the Punxsutawney Borough Police K-9 fund. Dan Ritchie said that the club raised $1,500. Rick Fye said the club charged a fee for each car or... Read more

Punxsutawney / punxsutawneyspirit.com

Punxsy welcomes new IUP students to town

Punxsy welcomes new IUP students to town

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Indiana University of Pennsylvania held its annual Welcome Wagon and meet-and-greet at its Punxsutawney campus, adjacent to Center Street in Punxsutawney, to introduce new students to the town and what it has to offer. Mary Jude Troupe and Mysti Dinger co-chaired the event, which is held every fall,... Read more

Punxsutawney / thecourierexpress.com

Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce showcases businesses at job fair

Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce showcases businesses at job fair

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce hosted a job fair at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center to showcase the many opportunities available in the area. The job fair was largely organized by Katie Donald, a chamber board member and the Punxsutawney Area Hospital’s public relations specialist. “Part of the... Read more

Punxsutawney / thecourierexpress.com

Punxsutawney business officials talk staff shortages

Punxsutawney business officials talk staff shortages

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Several Punxsutawney business officials shared how the employee shortage has impacted them and the importance of events such as the job fair that was hosted Tuesday evening by the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. Some of the area’s major employers that attended the job fair were BFG Manufacturing, Proform... Read more

Comments / 0

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
