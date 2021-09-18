What's up: Top news in Punxsutawney

(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) What’s going on in Punxsutawney? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Lions donate car cruise proceeds to police PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lions Club recently donated the proceeds of the car cruise auto show it held during Festival in the Park to the Punxsutawney Borough Police K-9 fund. Dan Ritchie said that the club raised $1,500. Rick Fye said the club charged a fee for each car or...

Punxsy welcomes new IUP students to town PUNXSUTAWNEY — Indiana University of Pennsylvania held its annual Welcome Wagon and meet-and-greet at its Punxsutawney campus, adjacent to Center Street in Punxsutawney, to introduce new students to the town and what it has to offer. Mary Jude Troupe and Mysti Dinger co-chaired the event, which is held every fall,...

Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce showcases businesses at job fair PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce hosted a job fair at the Punxsutawney Area Community Center to showcase the many opportunities available in the area. The job fair was largely organized by Katie Donald, a chamber board member and the Punxsutawney Area Hospital's public relations specialist. "Part of the...

