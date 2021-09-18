Trending local news in Alamosa

City of Alamosa City Council Meeting 9/15/2021

Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kfULfQ 6:30 PM - Work Session: Budget 7:00 PM - Regular Meeting I. CALL TO ORDER AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE II. ROLL CALL III. AGENDA APPROVAL IV. CITIZEN COMMENT Alamosa City Council welcomes your comments. Citizens wishing to speak may obtain and complete a speaker card through the City Clerk at the start of the meeting. A. Audience Comments B. Follow-Up V. CEREMONIAL ITEMS A. Introduction of four new Police Officers. VI. CONSENT CALENDAR A The Consent Calendar allows multiple actions with one motion. Consent Calendar A contains routine items which have been recommended for action by staff or advisory boards. Council may remove a consent calendar item for separate consideration. C.7.a. Approve Minutes of Meeting September 1, 2021 C.8.a. Receive August 2021 Monthly Reports VII. REGULAR BUSINESS B. Board/Commission Business 1. Main Street Advisory Committee board appointments 2. Update from Main Street Advisory Committee C. Business Brought Forward by City Staff 1. City Manager/Legal a. First Reading, Ordinance No. 16-2021, an ordinance amending the established pay plan for City officers and employees in accordance with article III, section 11 of the Charter and as referred to in section 15-2 of the Code of Ordinances, concerning personnel rules and regulations and pay plan for City officers and employees. b. Discussion on Main Street design c. First Reading, Ordinance No. 17- 2021, an ordinance adopting a prohibition on “rolling coal” consistent with C.R.S. § 42-4-314(6) d. First Reading, Ordinance No. 18- 2021, an ordinance amending section 1-18 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Alamosa and making charges that are otherwise non-jailable offenses jailable where the defendant has elected a jury trial based on a state statutory counterpart being a jailable offense D. Committee Reports E. Staff Announcements VIII. LOCAL LIQUOR LICENSING AUTHORITY ACTIONS F. CONSENT CALENDAR B The Consent Calendar allows multiple actions with one motion. Consent Calendar B contains routine items which have been recommended for action by staff or advisory boards. Council may remove a consent calendar item for separate consideration. 1. Special Event Permit: SLV Bar Association, September 30, 2021 COUNCIL COMMENT ADJOURNMENT Read more