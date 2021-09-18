Trending local news in Alamosa

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

 6 days ago

(ALAMOSA, CO) The news in Alamosa never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Alamosa area, click here.

City of Alamosa City Council Meeting 9/15/2021

Agenda: https://bit.ly/3kfULfQ 6:30 PM - Work Session: Budget 7:00 PM - Regular Meeting I. CALL TO ORDER AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE II. ROLL CALL III. AGENDA APPROVAL IV. CITIZEN COMMENT Alamosa City Council welcomes your comments. Citizens wishing to speak may obtain and complete a speaker card through the City Clerk at the start of the meeting. A. Audience Comments B. Follow-Up V. CEREMONIAL ITEMS A. Introduction of four new Police Officers. VI. CONSENT CALENDAR A The Consent Calendar allows multiple actions with one motion. Consent Calendar A contains routine items which have been recommended for action by staff or advisory boards. Council may remove a consent calendar item for separate consideration. C.7.a. Approve Minutes of Meeting September 1, 2021 C.8.a. Receive August 2021 Monthly Reports VII. REGULAR BUSINESS B. Board/Commission Business 1. Main Street Advisory Committee board appointments 2. Update from Main Street Advisory Committee C. Business Brought Forward by City Staff 1. City Manager/Legal a. First Reading, Ordinance No. 16-2021, an ordinance amending the established pay plan for City officers and employees in accordance with article III, section 11 of the Charter and as referred to in section 15-2 of the Code of Ordinances, concerning personnel rules and regulations and pay plan for City officers and employees. b. Discussion on Main Street design c. First Reading, Ordinance No. 17- 2021, an ordinance adopting a prohibition on “rolling coal” consistent with C.R.S. § 42-4-314(6) d. First Reading, Ordinance No. 18- 2021, an ordinance amending section 1-18 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Alamosa and making charges that are otherwise non-jailable offenses jailable where the defendant has elected a jury trial based on a state statutory counterpart being a jailable offense D. Committee Reports E. Staff Announcements VIII. LOCAL LIQUOR LICENSING AUTHORITY ACTIONS F. CONSENT CALENDAR B The Consent Calendar allows multiple actions with one motion. Consent Calendar B contains routine items which have been recommended for action by staff or advisory boards. Council may remove a consent calendar item for separate consideration. 1. Special Event Permit: SLV Bar Association, September 30, 2021 COUNCIL COMMENT ADJOURNMENT Read more

The zombie apocalypse creeps up on the Adams State Theatre Stage

ALAMOSA – Six strangers, a lonely farmhouse, surrounded by brain-eating zombies – what could go wrong?. Kicking of its 95th year, Adams State University Theatre presents Night of the Living Dead Live – a fun re-imagining of George Romero’s horror film. Tickets are now on sale at the ASU Theatre Box Office. Read more

Moose ground Falcons in IML meeting

The Alamosa High School Mean Moose Volleyball Team defeated the Centauri Falcons Tuesday night in a league matchup— 25-21, 25-16 and 25-9. Alamosa High School Junior Mary Masias tips the ball around the Centauri defenders for a kill. Bottom, Centauri High School setter Henessey Mortensen sets up for a Centauri hit! Read more

Adams State enrollment remains steady

Adams State University starts the fall semester with consistent enrollment from 2020. Adams State’s total student enrollment was 3,040, compared to 3,039 a year ago. “We know last year during the pandemic all students struggled with remaining engaged while adapting to changing circumstances,” said Adams State President Cheryl D. Lovell. “We are pleased to have remained stable and with new programs being developed we believe the future will see growth in our undergraduate enrollment.” Read more

ABOUT

With Alamosa Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

