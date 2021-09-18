CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

Cambridge news wrap: What's trending

Cambridge News Beat
 6 days ago

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) The news in Cambridge never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Cambridge

Home For Sale: 220 21at Avenue SW, Cambridge, MN 55008 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://22021atAvenueSW.C21.com 220 21at Avenue SW Cambridge, MN 55008 MLS 6098272 Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Three Quarter Baths: 1 Immaculate One Owner Twin Home located in a quiet neighborhood, just off the beaten path yet close and convenient to town amenities. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is finished up and down and has been well taken care and Move in Ready! The Two Story Foyer welcomes you and leads you up to the Kitchen, Dining and Living Room with Open Layout. All Kitchen Appliances are included as well as washer and dryer. There are 2 bedrooms upstairs with full bath and lower level has 1 bedroom, 3/4 bath and a Family Room. You'll love the Stone Gas Fireplace in the lower level and the wooded backyard view! Economical with low utility costs and a low association fee that takes care of the lawn and snow care for you. Nice location with Walking/Bike paths to get you to nearby parks, playgrounds and shopping. Take a 3D virtual walk from the comforts of your own home - click the virtual tour icon under the photo and enjoy the 3D Matterport Tour! Contact Agent: Katherine Reiners Willmert Moline Realty, Inc Read more

Bruno

Man Survives Freak Stick Through Neck ATV Accident In Bruno, MN

A Cambridge, MN man is lucky to be alive after a freak accident on ATV trails near Bruno, Minnesota this last weekend. Willie Charpenter was participating in an ATV charity that honored victims of 9/11 and those who served in the military. It began at the VFW in Bruno, Minnesota and went as planned. The VFW meets in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Bruno, across from the Bear's Den. Read more

Isanti

Carol G. Anderson

Carol G. (Bellin) Anderson, age 83, of Isanti passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus at Fairview Medical Center in Wyoming, MN surrounded by her family on Sept. 13, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Long Lake Lutheran Church with Pastor Eric Nelson officiating. A time for visiting will be held one hour prior at the church. Interment will be in Isanti Union Cemetery. Read more

Cambridge

Fall Sports Soundbites: Viking girls, boys soccer blank Jackets

The North Branch Vikings extended their undefeated season to a 6-0-1 record with a 5-0 win over Cambridge-Isanti. All the Vikings’ goals were on impossible to save shots over the Jacket goalie’s head, with Ava Gerten scoring twice, the sister act of Danna and Sharleen Garcia-Velazquez, and Peyton Verdon scoring once. Goalie Sharis Garcia-Velazquez earned her third shutout of the season. Read more

Cambridge, MN
ABOUT

With Cambridge News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

