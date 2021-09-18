CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews, TX

What's up: News headlines in Andrews

Andrews Daily
Andrews Daily
 6 days ago

(ANDREWS, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Andrews.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Andrews / texasgopvote.com

Don’t Bring More Nuclear Waste to Andrews

Don’t Bring More Nuclear Waste to Andrews

Tuesday, I released a statement condemning the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission decision to license a new nuclear waste storage site in Andrews, Texas:. The decision handed down by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to license a new nuclear waste storage site in Andrews is a massive blunder. This disappointing announcement failed to consider the lack of community support for the project – a vitally important aspect of siting nuclear waste laid out by the Blue Ribbon Commission on America’s Nuclear Future. The majority of folks who live and work in this community are vehemently opposed to this waste being stored in Andrews, and not a single elected official supports this decision. In fact, the NRC received over 10,000 responses to their public comment period, and the majority of them were against the site. I have been and will remain vocal in my opposition. I urge the NRC to reverse course. Read more

Andrews / cbs7.com

Congressman August Pfluger speaks with CBS7 on nuclear waste storage in Andrews

Congressman August Pfluger speaks with CBS7 on nuclear waste storage in Andrews

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Congressman August Pfluger says he is no stranger to the battle of the state government versus the federal government. Now, he says he is willing to fight to keep nuclear waste out of Andrews. Representative Brooks Landgraf’s bill to ban the storage of nuclear waste in... Read more

Andrews / youtube.com

Contend for the Faith - Jude 3

Contend for the Faith - Jude 3

In this message, Pastor Jason encourages believers to understand that contending for the gospel is not a spectator sport but a ministry given to every saint. Read more

Andrews / youtube.com

SEMINOLE VS ANDREWS

SEMINOLE VS ANDREWS

BASIN GRIDIRON - WEEK FOUR Read more

Comments / 0

