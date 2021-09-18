Fort Bragg news wrap: What’s trending

Fort Bragg upgrades its water emergency to Stage 4 as Noyo River at virtual standstill

FORT BRAGG, CA., 9/15/21 — Continuing low flows in the Noyo River have prompted the city of Fort Bragg to once again upgrade its drought emergency level. On Monday, the Fort Bragg City Council unanimously approved upgrading the emergency from a Stage 3 to a Stage 4 water crisis, which will require residents and businesses to conserve an additional 10% of water, bringing their total reduction in water use to about 30% to 40% of a normal year. Some new rules, like a ban on watering your lawn or washing your car outside of a commercial facility, will also go into effect. Fort Bragg City Manager Tabatha Miller told the council that the city has already been doing a great job with conservation efforts and residents have collectively reduced water use this year by a third compared to 2019, the last time when no conservation efforts were in place. Water use in the city dropped from around 700,000 gallons per day in June to 565,000 gallons per day as of mid-September. Read more