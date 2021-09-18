CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

Fort Bragg news wrap: What’s trending

Fort Bragg Digest
Fort Bragg Digest
 6 days ago

(FORT BRAGG, CA) What’s going on in Fort Bragg? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fort Bragg area, click here.

Fort Bragg / mendovoice.com

Fort Bragg upgrades its water emergency to Stage 4 as Noyo River at virtual standstill

FORT BRAGG, CA., 9/15/21 — Continuing low flows in the Noyo River have prompted the city of Fort Bragg to once again upgrade its drought emergency level. On Monday, the Fort Bragg City Council unanimously approved upgrading the emergency from a Stage 3 to a Stage 4 water crisis, which will require residents and businesses to conserve an additional 10% of water, bringing their total reduction in water use to about 30% to 40% of a normal year. Some new rules, like a ban on watering your lawn or washing your car outside of a commercial facility, will also go into effect. Fort Bragg City Manager Tabatha Miller told the council that the city has already been doing a great job with conservation efforts and residents have collectively reduced water use this year by a third compared to 2019, the last time when no conservation efforts were in place. Water use in the city dropped from around 700,000 gallons per day in June to 565,000 gallons per day as of mid-September. Read more

Mendocino County / mendocinobeacon.com

Kelley House Calendar

Here is another fascinating look into county history left to us by the late Dr. Richard White’s “Mendocino Medicine and Gazetteer.” In the 1990s, White published this small magazine of rural health information for medical practitioners and always made space for writings about his science and nature interests. Deborah White of Ukiah loaned bound volumes of his writings to the Kelley House Museum so that we could share them 30 years later. Read more

Fort Bragg / advocate-news.com

Local Notes

Please submit Local Notes items to events@advocate-news.com. If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call the County Public Health Office at 707-472-2759. To contact the City of Fort Bragg, call 707-961-2823. All Fort Bragg citizens may contact the Fort Bragg Police Department at 707-964-0200 and staff will direct you to the appropriate agency. Read more

Fort Bragg / mendocinobeacon.com

Cue Tips: Playing League again .. whoopee!

You have heard about fast cars, well, Linda Long took the keys to Fort Bragg Pool League and went really fast. How fast? Well, if you are reading this, the first games of the Fall Season of Fort Bragg Pool League have already been played this past Tuesday. It happened so fast that we don’t know who will play for some teams. Golden West Saloon reportedly, will not have enough players or Captains to fill their team roster needs and may have to forfeit games. The good news, Linda has schedules printed and we are playing League again. Whoopee! Thank you Linda and the Captains for meeting and getting play started. If you want to play in the Fort Bragg Pool League now is the time to request a position. Read more

Comments / 0

Fort Bragg, CA
Fort Bragg Digest

Fort Bragg, CA
With Fort Bragg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

