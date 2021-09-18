Top stories trending in Clearlake

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearlake, CA

Clearlake Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CLEARLAKE, CA) The news in Clearlake never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Clearlake area, click here.

Clearlake / youtube.com

City of Clearlake Marketing Meeting - September 15, 2021

Clearlake / youtube.com

Virtual Open House: 13910 Manakee Ave, Clearlake, CA 95422 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://13910ManakeeAve.C21.com 13910 Manakee Ave Clearlake, CA 95422 MLS LC21163701 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 1482 Sq. Ft. TURN KEY! Freshly updated inside and out, this home will not disappoint! New, new, new! New paint, new roof, new laminate flooring, new electrical, new mini splits! Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, galley style kitchen, eating area, fireplace with insert for cozy winter nights, can accent lighting, Street to street lot with RV parking. Front access is paved. Landscaped yard is fully fenced. Beach rights and lake access to Manakee Beach. Contact Agent: Gregory Evans NorthBay Alliance

Clearlake / record-bee.com

A look back: Soap Box Derby

CLEARLAKE— The 2021 Clearlake Soap Box Derby returned this past Saturday September 11 to the downtown area in Clearlake featuring racing for all ages. This family-friendly event annually inspires children and adults in the community to create the fastest gravity-powered or most creative vehicles they can and race in front of cheering fans. Photos by Minenna Photography. Read more

Clearlake / youtube.com

16175 10th Avenue Clearlake, CA 95422

Ericka Richards - Luxe Places International Realty Santa Rosa - beds 0.0 baths Published on: September 17, 2021

Clearlake Dispatch

Clearlake, CA
ABOUT

With Clearlake Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

