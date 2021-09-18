Top stories trending in Oskaloosa

(OSKALOOSA, IA) What’s going on in Oskaloosa? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oskaloosa area, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Area roundup: Lady Dutch improve to 3-0 in conference play NEWTON — No. 12 (4A) Pella returned to conference play on Tuesday and took care of business with a 3-0 sweep at Newton. The balanced offense of the Lady Dutch was on display with six different girls recording at least three kills with Bailey Van Voorst leading the way with seven while Jasmine Namminga had six and Avey Amelse and Meridith Rowe both had five. Anna Vander Waal finished with 23 assists. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Statesmen capture William Penn Classic title OSKALOOSA — The William Penn women's golf team took its second team victory of the season, taking both the team crown and the runner-up spot at the William Penn Classic Monday and Tuesday. William Penn's varsity squad got off to a slow start on day one, shooting a 323, and... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Osky’s De Ronde, PC’s Terpstra both second at Indian Invite OSKALOOSA — It was a beautiful night for running at Edmundson Park on Tuesday as Oskaloosa held their home invitational with Pella Christian and Knoxville also in attendance. On the girls side, Oskaloosa took seventh with 155 points, Knoxville grabbed 10th with 266 points and Pella Christian only had four... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE