Oskaloosa, IA

Top stories trending in Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa Times
Oskaloosa Times
 6 days ago

(OSKALOOSA, IA) What’s going on in Oskaloosa? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Oskaloosa area, click here.

Oskaloosa / oskaloosa.com

Area roundup: Lady Dutch improve to 3-0 in conference play

Area roundup: Lady Dutch improve to 3-0 in conference play

NEWTON — No. 12 (4A) Pella returned to conference play on Tuesday and took care of business with a 3-0 sweep at Newton. The balanced offense of the Lady Dutch was on display with six different girls recording at least three kills with Bailey Van Voorst leading the way with seven while Jasmine Namminga had six and Avey Amelse and Meridith Rowe both had five. Anna Vander Waal finished with 23 assists. Read more

Oskaloosa / oskaloosa.com

Statesmen capture William Penn Classic title

Statesmen capture William Penn Classic title

OSKALOOSA — The William Penn women's golf team took its second team victory of the season, taking both the team crown and the runner-up spot at the William Penn Classic Monday and Tuesday. William Penn's varsity squad got off to a slow start on day one, shooting a 323, and... Read more

Oskaloosa / oskaloosa.com

Osky's De Ronde, PC's Terpstra both second at Indian Invite

Osky’s De Ronde, PC’s Terpstra both second at Indian Invite

OSKALOOSA — It was a beautiful night for running at Edmundson Park on Tuesday as Oskaloosa held their home invitational with Pella Christian and Knoxville also in attendance. On the girls side, Oskaloosa took seventh with 155 points, Knoxville grabbed 10th with 266 points and Pella Christian only had four... Read more

Oskaloosa / oskaloosa.com

No. 5 Oskaloosa holds off No. 15 Norwalk

No. 5 Oskaloosa holds off No. 15 Norwalk

OSKALOOSA — It was a pink out in Osky on Tuesday night for the Dig Pink Night between two ranked Little Hawkeye Conference foes. No. 5 (4A) Oskaloosa jumped out to a two-set advantage and would hold off No. 15 (4A) Norwalk to pick up the 3-1 (25-17, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21) win to stay undefeated in conference play. Read more

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
Oskaloosa Times

Oskaloosa Times

Oskaloosa, IA
ABOUT

With Oskaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

