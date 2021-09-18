Top stories trending in Kenai

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenai, AK

 6 days ago

(KENAI, AK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Kenai.

Kenai Peninsula Borough / kdll.org

Kenai Conversation: Meet the candidates for Soldotna City Council (part 1)

Municipal elections in the Kenai Peninsula Borough are fast approaching. This week and next week, we’re talking to the candidates for the three open seats on the Soldotna City Council. Jordan Chilson is currently on the council and is running for Seat C. Micah Shields is also running for the... Read more

Alaska / kbbi.org

Construction explosives found during Sterling Highway reconstruction

According to an Alaska State Trooper report, the FBI was called to the Kenai Peninsula Tuesday after road crews working near Mile 58 of the Sterling Highway unearthed a partial stick of unexploded dynamite, with a blasting cap still intact. After being notified by the road contractors, the Alaska State... Read more

avatar

Dynamite used to be like a twelve pack of beer. We all carried it in the back of the truck in the old days. It only became a problem after we drank the twelve pack 👍🏿

Kenai / peninsulaclarion.com

Kenai to discuss land management plan

The goals of the plan include providing an inventory of city-owned lands and identifying properties required for a public purpose. Read more

Kenai / peninsulaclarion.com

Week 6 features pivotal matchups

In an Alaska with a short, eight-week regular season as it is, COVID cancellations have quickly brought Kenai Peninsula prep programs to Week 6 and some pivotal conference contests. Soldotna, which has won the last 14 Northern Lights Conference titles, will play at Eagle River at 5 p.m. Saturday in... Read more

Kenai, AK
ABOUT

With Kenai News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

