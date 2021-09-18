Top stories trending in Kenai
(KENAI, AK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Kenai.
Kenai Conversation: Meet the candidates for Soldotna City Council (part 1)
Municipal elections in the Kenai Peninsula Borough are fast approaching. This week and next week, we're talking to the candidates for the three open seats on the Soldotna City Council. Jordan Chilson is currently on the council and is running for Seat C. Micah Shields is also running for the...
Construction explosives found during Sterling Highway reconstruction
According to an Alaska State Trooper report, the FBI was called to the Kenai Peninsula Tuesday after road crews working near Mile 58 of the Sterling Highway unearthed a partial stick of unexploded dynamite, with a blasting cap still intact. After being notified by the road contractors, the Alaska State...
Kenai to discuss land management plan
The goals of the plan include providing an inventory of city-owned lands and identifying properties required for a public purpose.
Week 6 features pivotal matchups
In an Alaska with a short, eight-week regular season as it is, COVID cancellations have quickly brought Kenai Peninsula prep programs to Week 6 and some pivotal conference contests. Soldotna, which has won the last 14 Northern Lights Conference titles, will play at Eagle River at 5 p.m. Saturday in...