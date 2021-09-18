Top stories trending in Winfield

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(WINFIELD, KS) Here are today’s top stories from the Winfield area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Winfield area, click here.

Winfield / ctnewsonline.com

Bullpups pull away late from Winfield

McPHERSON — The McPherson High School boys soccer team took home-field advantage to new heights Tuesday afternoon, converting on two of three penalty kicks en route to a 6-2 victory against the Winfield Vikings in AV-CTL D-III action. The Vikings (2-4, 0-1 AV-CTL D-III) battled to a 2-2 halftime tie... Read more

Newton / ctnewsonline.com

Record-Setting Champions

NEWTON — The Winfield High School girls golf team is 3 for 3. They did it in record-setting fashion, too. The Lady Vikings rolled to their third consecutive team title to start the season Tuesday afternoon at the Newton Invitational at Sand Creek Station. Winfield senior Chaney Littell captured the... Read more

Winfield / ctnewsonline.com

Teague commissioned Ensign in U.S. Navy

Winfield native Andrew Teague has had a 14-year career of serving in the U.S. Navy, and on Sept. 21 he was commissioned an Ensign. Ensign Andrew Teague was born on Oct. 25, 1988 in Winfield, the son of Roy and Nancy Mikesell and Kenny and Susie Teague. Ensign Teague graduated... Read more

Comments
avatar

Thank for your service and for your accomplishments from E-1 to O-1. This was and or is a major career jump.

Winfield / kake.com

Winfield man dies after motorcycle rear-ends pickup truck

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Police say a 39-year-old Winfield man has died after his motorcycle crashed into the back of a stopped pickup truck. The accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of East 9th Avenue. Officers were told a witness was on scene performing CPR on one of the people involved, who was later identified as Steven Anstaett. Read more

Comments / 0

Winfield News Alert

Winfield, KS
ABOUT

With Winfield News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

