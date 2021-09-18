Top stories trending in Winfield
(WINFIELD, KS) Here are today’s top stories from the Winfield area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Winfield area, click here.
Bullpups pull away late from Winfield
McPHERSON — The McPherson High School boys soccer team took home-field advantage to new heights Tuesday afternoon, converting on two of three penalty kicks en route to a 6-2 victory against the Winfield Vikings in AV-CTL D-III action. The Vikings (2-4, 0-1 AV-CTL D-III) battled to a 2-2 halftime tie... Read more
Record-Setting Champions
NEWTON — The Winfield High School girls golf team is 3 for 3. They did it in record-setting fashion, too. The Lady Vikings rolled to their third consecutive team title to start the season Tuesday afternoon at the Newton Invitational at Sand Creek Station. Winfield senior Chaney Littell captured the... Read more
Teague commissioned Ensign in U.S. Navy
Winfield native Andrew Teague has had a 14-year career of serving in the U.S. Navy, and on Sept. 21 he was commissioned an Ensign. Ensign Andrew Teague was born on Oct. 25, 1988 in Winfield, the son of Roy and Nancy Mikesell and Kenny and Susie Teague. Ensign Teague graduated... Read more
Thank for your service and for your accomplishments from E-1 to O-1. This was and or is a major career jump.
Winfield man dies after motorcycle rear-ends pickup truck
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Police say a 39-year-old Winfield man has died after his motorcycle crashed into the back of a stopped pickup truck. The accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of East 9th Avenue. Officers were told a witness was on scene performing CPR on one of the people involved, who was later identified as Steven Anstaett. Read more