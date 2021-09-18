CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesquite, NV

Mesquite news digest: Top stories today

Mesquite News Alert
Mesquite News Alert
 6 days ago

(MESQUITE, NV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Mesquite.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Mesquite area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Henderson / youtube.com

2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Mesquite, NV

2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Mesquite, NV

New 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport available in Las Vegas, Nevada at Findlay North Volkswagen. Servicing the Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Mesquite, NV area. Used: https://www.findlaynorthvw.com/used-cars-las-vegas-nv New: https://www.findlaynorthvw.com/new-cars-las-vegas-nv 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 3.6L V6 SEL - Stock#: M236513 - VIN#: 1V2EE2CA9MC236513 http://www.findlaynorthvw.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 702-982-4800 Findlay North Volkswagen 7500 W Azure Dr Las Vegas NV 89130 Recent Arrival! PURE GRAY 2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 3.6L V6 SEL FWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.6L VR6brbrbrPrices include all applicable incentive and are not compatible with subvented rates through VCI. Prices are plus tax, title, fees and accessories (if any) already added to the vehicle. 3.60 Axle Ratio,Wheels: 20 5-Spoke Silver Alloy (V71),Heated Comfort Front Bucket Seats,Perforated V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces,Standard Suspension,Radio: MIB3 Discover Media w/8 Touchscreen Nav,VW Care,Frameless Self-Dimming Rearview Mirror,Roadside Assistance Kit,Combination Assistance Kit,Privacy Cover,First Aid Kit,Volkswagen Logo Puddle Lights,Luggage Net & Mats Package,Cargo Area Luggage Net,Monster Mats (Set of 4),Turn signal indicator mirrors,Variably intermittent wipers,Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror,Powertrain warranty: 48 months/50,000miles,Compass,Exterior Parking Camera Rear,Auto High-beam Headlights,AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L,Emergency communication system: VW Car-Net services (capabilities require enrollment or subscription),4-Wheel Disc Brakes,6 Speakers,Air Conditioning,Electronic Stability Control,Front Bucket Seats,Front Center Armrest,Leather Shift Knob,Navigation System,Power Liftgate,Spoiler,Tachometer,ABS brakes,Alloy wheels,Automatic temperature control,Brake assist,Bumpers: body-color,Delay-off headlights,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Four wheel independent suspension,Front anti-roll bar,Front dual zone A/C,Front fog lights,Front reading lights,Fully automatic headlights,Heated door mirrors,Heated front seats,Heated steering wheel,Illuminated entry,Low tire pressure warning,Memory seat,Occupant sensing airbag,Outside temperature display,Overhead airbag,Overhead console,Panic alarm,Passenger door bin,Passenger vanity mirror,Power door mirrors,Power driver seat,Power moonroof,Power passenger seat,Power steering,Power windows,Radio data system,Rain sensing wipers,Rear anti-roll bar,Rear reading lights,Rear seat center armrest,Rear window defroster,Rear window wiper,Remote keyless entry,Roof rack: rails only,Security system,Speed control,Speed-sensing steering,Split folding rear seat,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Traction control,Trip computer Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Mesquite / mesquitelocalnews.com

Virgin Valley Community Homecoming Parade scheduled Oct. 13

Virgin Valley Community Homecoming Parade scheduled Oct. 13

Gather the entire family and come join the fun and entertainment on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and be a part of the excitement of the Annual Virgin Valley Homecoming Parade with the theme being “A Night to Remember,” from “High School Musical.”. Get your spot early along the parade route as... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Mesquite / mesquitelocalnews.com

City council decides to cut ties with Citywide Consulting for economic development services

City council decides to cut ties with Citywide Consulting for economic development services

The Mesquite City Council on Tuesday night voted 3-2 against an extension of the contract of Citywide Consulting to provide economic development services for the city. Voting against the contract were George Gault, Sandra Ramaker and Karen Dutkowski. The contract would have been a month-to-month contract for three months at... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Wyoming / mvprogress.com

Two from Wyoming Arrested for Drugs and Firearm Charges

Two from Wyoming Arrested for Drugs and Firearm Charges

In the afternoon of Saturday, September 12, 2021 a Mesquite police detective conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. While speaking with the adult female driver and the two adult male passengers, the detective observed evidence of illegal drug activity inside the vehicle. A drug sniffing... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesquite, NV
Mesquite, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mesquite News Digest#Nv
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Mesquite News Alert

Mesquite News Alert

Mesquite, NV
72
Followers
225
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mesquite News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy