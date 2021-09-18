Trending local news in North Chicago
Kyle Rittenhouse update: Kenosha judge weighs in on evidence ahead of November trial
The Kyle Rittenhouse case returned to court Friday as a Kenosha judge holds a key hearing. Read more
12-year-old girl missing after going to store for snacks, leaving with 2 men in Round Lake Beach
A 12-year-old girl has been missing for four days now after she was last seen going to get snacks at a store in Round Lake Beach and then leaving in a car with two men. Janasha Wallace, 12, of Round Lake Beach, went around 6 p.m. Monday to the Walgreens at Cedar Lake Road and Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach. Read more
Investigation still ongoing into jet skier who intentionally ran over family of ducks, killing them near Lake Villa
Two months later, police say they are still investigating a case where a jet skier intentionally ran over a mother duck and her 15 ducklings, killing some of them, on Petite Lake in Lake Villa. Antioch resident Ainsley Brook Wonderling previously said in a social media post that a male... Read more
31-year-old man killed after barrage of gunfire hits Zion apartment building
Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who opened fire on an apartment building in Zion Friday morning, killing a 31-year-old man. The Zion Police Department responded around 7:30 a.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Joanna Avenue in Zion for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and... Read more