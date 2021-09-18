Trending local news in North Chicago

12-year-old girl missing after going to store for snacks, leaving with 2 men in Round Lake Beach

A 12-year-old girl has been missing for four days now after she was last seen going to get snacks at a store in Round Lake Beach and then leaving in a car with two men. Janasha Wallace, 12, of Round Lake Beach, went around 6 p.m. Monday to the Walgreens at Cedar Lake Road and Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach. Read more