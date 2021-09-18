CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Chicago, IL

Trending local news in North Chicago

North Chicago Times
North Chicago Times
 6 days ago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Here are today’s top stories from the North Chicago area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the North Chicago area, click here.

Antioch / abc7chicago.com

Kyle Rittenhouse update: Kenosha judge weighs in on evidence ahead of November trial

The Kyle Rittenhouse case returned to court Friday as a Kenosha judge holds a key hearing. Read more

Comments
avatar

Why don't they ever show pictures of Kyle on the ground with Gaige Grooskreutz pointing his 9MM at him about ready to shot him in the head. You have to turn to GOOGLE images to find those pictures.

35 likes 2 dislikes 18 replies

avatar

this boy tried to descalate the situation by trying to get away from the crazy people they got what they deserved no way this young man should go to jail.

28 likes 6 dislikes 9 replies

Round Lake Beach / lakemchenryscanner.com

12-year-old girl missing after going to store for snacks, leaving with 2 men in Round Lake Beach

A 12-year-old girl has been missing for four days now after she was last seen going to get snacks at a store in Round Lake Beach and then leaving in a car with two men. Janasha Wallace, 12, of Round Lake Beach, went around 6 p.m. Monday to the Walgreens at Cedar Lake Road and Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach. Read more

Comments
avatar

Hope she didn’t meet them on line and they arranged with her to meet at that Walgreens. Monitor your kids know what they’re doing online. Hope they find her alive🙏🏿

29 likes 2 replies

avatar

this is so heartbreaking because just the thought of what happened here to go from that distance to Chicago i pray she will be heard from and is still alive, people should teach their children about the dangers of this world and about people overall and how they are and can be, to never talk to or take up with strangers

15 likes 1 dislike 7 replies

Lake Villa / lakemchenryscanner.com

Investigation still ongoing into jet skier who intentionally ran over family of ducks, killing them near Lake Villa

Two months later, police say they are still investigating a case where a jet skier intentionally ran over a mother duck and her 15 ducklings, killing some of them, on Petite Lake in Lake Villa. Antioch resident Ainsley Brook Wonderling previously said in a social media post that a male... Read more

Comments
avatar

SOMEONE HAS TO KNOW SOMETHING OR HAVE SEEN SOMETHING....SAY SOMETHING. SOMEONE HAS TO KNOW THESE PEOPLE ON THE WAVE RUNNER.

8 likes

avatar

The owner of the jetski is responsible for anyone they allow to use it. If they don't cooperate then they should be charged with animal cruelty themselves and not allowed to ever own any powered watercraft again

1 like

Zion / lakemchenryscanner.com

31-year-old man killed after barrage of gunfire hits Zion apartment building

Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who opened fire on an apartment building in Zion Friday morning, killing a 31-year-old man. The Zion Police Department responded around 7:30 a.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Joanna Avenue in Zion for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and... Read more

Comments

 

North Chicago, IL
With North Chicago Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

