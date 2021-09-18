What's up: News headlines in Glenwood Springs

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) What’s going on in Glenwood Springs? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

South Midland Avenue, 4 Mile Road roundabout construction zone to be single lane only for two weeks Beginning today, traffic traveling through the roundabout under construction at 4 Mile Road and South Midland Avenue will be single-lane only for the next two weeks, a Glenwood Springs news release states. Flaggers will manage traffic 24-hours a day while the roundabout is under construction. The South Midland Community Communications... Read more

Thursday Community Calendar The KDNK Community Calendar for Thursday, September 16th is underwritten by Basalt Regional Library, which is no longer charging fees for overdue items. Overdue fines are extinct as dinosaurs! Welcome to a new era of libraries! More at basaltlibrary.org. For a list of today's events, like Carbondale Clay Center's Clay National XV, click here. Read more

South Midland project on track for summer 2022 completion A significant portion of the South Midland Avenue project could be paved by the first week of October, Gould Construction Superintendent Dave Metrovich said. During a community update meeting Wednesday, Metrovich told members of the South Midland Community Communications Coalition that Gould’s crews graded and cured half of a new roundabout on South Midland Avenue. Read more

