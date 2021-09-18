What's up: Leading stories in Hot Springs Village

(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) The news in Hot Springs Village never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Joy M. Macalady HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE -- Joy Marie Macalady, 80, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., passed away Sept. 14, 2021. A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Caruth Village Funeral Home. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village - 36 S Badalona Please enjoy this property video created by RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village Property Site: https://view.paradym.com/v/36-S-Badalona-Hot-Springs-Vill-AR-71909/4671044 36 S Badalona Hot Springs Vill., AR 71909 $199,000, 2 bed, 2.00 bath, 1,928 SF, MLS# 21030160 1982 square feet, 2 bedroom , 2 bath. Large living room with fireplace, wet bar and vaulted ceiling. Nice kitchen with breakfast area and double pantry. Master bedroom with two walk in closets and bath with jetted tub, walk in shower and linen closet. Guest bath with walk in shower. Guest and master bedrooms apart. Den with fireplace. ( could be 3rd bedroom) New roof and ac/heat unit. Large deck with wooded view. Garage and extra parking space. Near cart path to the golf course. 2 full bath For more information, please contact: Jim Harbour RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village 501-204-2034 or Jimhrealestate@gmail.com You can also text 128659 to 46835 AGENT SOCIAL -------------------- Showcase: https://view.paradym.com/s/Jim-Harbour-REMAX-of-Hot-Springs-Village/261498 COMPANY SOCIAL -------------------- Website: http://www.gohotspringsvillage.com/ Facebook: https://business.facebook.com/REMAXHSV/?business_id=1189436111178782&ref=bookmarks Twitter: https://twitter.com/REMAXofHSV LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/re-max-hot-springs-village-6b3190118/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1lj9tPscpbLZ87_OnWzLfg Read more

