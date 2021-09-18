CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs Village, AR

What's up: Leading stories in Hot Springs Village

Hot Springs Village Bulletin
Hot Springs Village Bulletin
 6 days ago

(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) The news in Hot Springs Village never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Hot Springs Village / hotsr.com

Joy M. Macalady

Joy M. Macalady

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE -- Joy Marie Macalady, 80, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., passed away Sept. 14, 2021. A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Caruth Village Funeral Home.

Hot Springs Village / youtube.com

RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village - 36 S Badalona

RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village - 36 S Badalona

36 S Badalona Hot Springs Vill., AR 71909 $199,000, 2 bed, 2.00 bath, 1,928 SF, MLS# 21030160 1982 square feet, 2 bedroom , 2 bath. Large living room with fireplace, wet bar and vaulted ceiling. Nice kitchen with breakfast area and double pantry. Master bedroom with two walk in closets and bath with jetted tub, walk in shower and linen closet. Guest bath with walk in shower. Guest and master bedrooms apart. Den with fireplace. ( could be 3rd bedroom) New roof and ac/heat unit. Large deck with wooded view. Garage and extra parking space. Near cart path to the golf course. 2 full bath

Hot Springs Village / hotsr.com

Artist chronicles cancer journey in new book

Artist chronicles cancer journey in new book

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE -- Jeanne Larsen, an artist who enjoys painting gourds, found out she had cancer after moving to Hot Springs Village from Republic, Mo. "Being told you have cancer is a frightening thing," Larsen said, but she wasn't about to let cancer beat her and decided to get involved in the Village Walk for Cancer Research, "start each day with a positive attitude and to become her own advocate," a news release said.

NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
Hot Springs Village Bulletin

Hot Springs Village Bulletin

Hot Springs Village, AR
ABOUT

With Hot Springs Village Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

