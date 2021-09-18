Trending news headlines in Eufaula
(EUFAULA, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Eufaula.
Humminbird plans Eufaula plant expansion, to hire 77
Marine electronics maker Humminbird has announced an expansion of its Eufaula plant, creating about 77 new jobs this fall. About half the jobs will be direct assembly workers, with other positions including technicians, supervisors, and jobs in shipping, IT, human resources and technical support. The Eufaula plant currently employs 222 full-time workers, along with 65 part-timers. Read more
Tatum speaks to Exchange
Shane Tatum, associate dean of student services at Troy University, spoke to the Troy Exchange Club about recreational opportunities for students. Tatum, originally from Ozark, graduated from Troy University in 1997 and went on to work for the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department. In 2005, Tatum returned to Troy to serve as the university’s director for community recreation. Read more
Community Calendar
Tuskegee Extension Group: Tuskegee Extension Group presents the Jeffery Moore and CAENS Technology Estate Planning Workshop Zoom meeting on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. Drive-up flu shot clinic: The Barbour County Health Department will be holding drive-up flu shot clinics at the Eufaula Clinic, 634 School Street, on Sept. 27 and Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and at the Clayton Clinic, 39 Browder Street, on Oct. 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 334-687-4808. Read more
