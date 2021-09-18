CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eufaula, AL

Trending news headlines in Eufaula

Eufaula Times
Eufaula Times
 6 days ago

(EUFAULA, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Eufaula.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Eufaula / al.com

Humminbird plans Eufaula plant expansion, to hire 77

Humminbird plans Eufaula plant expansion, to hire 77

Marine electronics maker Humminbird has announced an expansion of its Eufaula plant, creating about 77 new jobs this fall. About half the jobs will be direct assembly workers, with other positions including technicians, supervisors, and jobs in shipping, IT, human resources and technical support. The Eufaula plant currently employs 222 full-time workers, along with 65 part-timers. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Troy / troymessenger.com

Tatum speaks to Exchange

Tatum speaks to Exchange

Shane Tatum, associate dean of student services at Troy University, spoke to the Troy Exchange Club about recreational opportunities for students. Tatum, originally from Ozark, graduated from Troy University in 1997 and went on to work for the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department. In 2005, Tatum returned to Troy to serve as the university’s director for community recreation. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Eufaula / dothaneagle.com

Community Calendar

Community Calendar

Tuskegee Extension Group: Tuskegee Extension Group presents the Jeffery Moore and CAENS Technology Estate Planning Workshop Zoom meeting on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. Drive-up flu shot clinic: The Barbour County Health Department will be holding drive-up flu shot clinics at the Eufaula Clinic, 634 School Street, on Sept. 27 and Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and at the Clayton Clinic, 39 Browder Street, on Oct. 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 334-687-4808. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Alabama / alabamanewscenter.com

Humminbird’s Alabama growth project will add 77 jobs in Eufaula

Humminbird’s Alabama growth project will add 77 jobs in Eufaula

Humminbird, a leading maker of marine electronics, announced Tuesday it is creating 77 jobs at its plant in Barbour County through an expansion that will help the company meet strong consumer demand for its depth finders. “Humminbird has grown significantly over the last six years and we expect it to... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eufaula, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Eufaula, AL
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Eufaula Times

Eufaula Times

Eufaula, AL
73
Followers
226
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eufaula Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy