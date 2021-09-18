Trending news headlines in Snyder
Snyder is off to a 3-0 start in 2021
Snyder is undefeated thanks, in part, to selfless play
The Snyder Tigers are off to a 3-0 start on the season. Tiger head coach Wes Wood and his team are looking to go 4-0 for the first time in 17 years. Wes Wood said, “Our montra is ‘We over me’ this year. These guys do a really good job of playing selfless football. They really don’t care who gets the credit.” Read more
Snyder, TX City Council Approves Broadband Fiber; Small Business Support Initiative
The City Council of Snyder, Texas approved two separate community initiatives at the monthly meeting Monday night. The first initiative involves bringing Retail Strategies to Snyder and is being co-championed by the Development Corporation of Snyder (DCOS) and the Snyder Chamber of Commerce. Retail Strategies would focus on post-pandemic economic recovery in Texas, as well as Downtown Revitalization, and recruit new businesses based on specific data unique to Snyder. Their services include development of a Downtown Revitalization Plan, identification of needed business sectors, and small business support, i.e. marketing, social media and online sales. Read more
