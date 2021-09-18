Trending news headlines in Snyder

Snyder, TX City Council Approves Broadband Fiber; Small Business Support Initiative

The City Council of Snyder, Texas approved two separate community initiatives at the monthly meeting Monday night. The first initiative involves bringing Retail Strategies to Snyder and is being co-championed by the Development Corporation of Snyder (DCOS) and the Snyder Chamber of Commerce. Retail Strategies would focus on post-pandemic economic recovery in Texas, as well as Downtown Revitalization, and recruit new businesses based on specific data unique to Snyder. Their services include development of a Downtown Revitalization Plan, identification of needed business sectors, and small business support, i.e. marketing, social media and online sales. Read more