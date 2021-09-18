CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Snyder, TX

Trending news headlines in Snyder

Snyder News Beat
Snyder News Beat
 6 days ago

(SNYDER, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Snyder area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Snyder / youtube.com

Snyder is off to a 3-0 start in 2021

Snyder is off to a 3-0 start in 2021

Snyder is off to a 3-0 start in 2021 Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Snyder / bigcountryhomepage.com

Snyder is undefeated thanks, in part, to selfless play

Snyder is undefeated thanks, in part, to selfless play

The Snyder Tigers are off to a 3-0 start on the season. Tiger head coach Wes Wood and his team are looking to go 4-0 for the first time in 17 years. Wes Wood said, “Our montra is ‘We over me’ this year. These guys do a really good job of playing selfless football. They really don’t care who gets the credit.” Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Snyder / getnews.info

Snyder, TX City Council Approves Broadband Fiber; Small Business Support Initiative

Snyder, TX City Council Approves Broadband Fiber; Small Business Support Initiative

The City Council of Snyder, Texas approved two separate community initiatives at the monthly meeting Monday night. The first initiative involves bringing Retail Strategies to Snyder and is being co-championed by the Development Corporation of Snyder (DCOS) and the Snyder Chamber of Commerce. Retail Strategies would focus on post-pandemic economic recovery in Texas, as well as Downtown Revitalization, and recruit new businesses based on specific data unique to Snyder. Their services include development of a Downtown Revitalization Plan, identification of needed business sectors, and small business support, i.e. marketing, social media and online sales. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Abilene / youtube.com

🇺🇸[4K60] Snyder, Texas to Abilene, Texas! 🚘 Drive with me!

🇺🇸[4K60] Snyder, Texas to Abilene, Texas! 🚘 Drive with me!

Join me for an ultra high definition driving tour! Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Snyder, TX
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Snyder News Beat

Snyder News Beat

Snyder, TX
42
Followers
200
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Snyder News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy