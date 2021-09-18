Top stories trending in Jasper

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

 6 days ago

(JASPER, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Jasper area.

(JASPER, TX) Here are today's top stories from the Jasper area.

Beaumont / kjas.com

Jarrod Sharp, 30, of Beaumont passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. A graveside service celebrating his life will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at West Oaks Cemetery. A native and life-long resident of Beaumont, Jarrod was born on December...

Jasper / dailynewsandmore.com

Saturday Morning Farmers Market in Jasper, Oktoberfest

Rayburn Country- ✨Saturday Morning Farmers Market ✨ will open back up October 2nd with the Fall butterfly fall fest. And every Saturday morning from 8am-1pm at the Tractor Supply parking lot. A lot of fun things coming up including Oktoberfest and Jasper's farmers market holiday bazaar! 🍁🎃🎄

Jasper / kjas.com

Beech Grove Fire Chief saves dog's life

A window air conditioner or its associated electrical outlet is thought to be the cause of a fire that broke out on Thursday morning at a home just west of Jasper. The volunteers of the Beech Grove Fire Department were dispatched to the location just north of Highway 190, on Farm to Market Road 1747, shortly after 9:00 and arrived to find smoke coming from the single wide mobile home owned by Jimmy and Karen Dotson.

Newton County / kjas.com

Newton County has low C-19 vax rate, while a Beaumont clinic has high infusion rate

Of the 254 counties in Texas, state records show that Newton County has the third lowest Coronavirus vaccination rate in the state. Meanwhile, we've learned that a Regeneron infusion center for Coronavirus patients that recently opened in the Golden Triangle has the second highest rate for infusions in the Lone Star State.

