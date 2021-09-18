Top stories trending in Jasper

Beech Grove Fire Chief saves dog's life

A window air conditioner or its associated electrical outlet is thought to be the cause of a fire that broke out on Thursday morning at a home just west of Jasper. The volunteers of the Beech Grove Fire Department were dispatched to the location just north of Highway 190, on Farm to Market Road 1747, shortly after 9:00 and arrived to find smoke coming from the single wide mobile home owned by Jimmy and Karen Dotson. Read more