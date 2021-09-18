Perryville news wrap: What’s trending
Jesse Steele – Service 1pm 9/20/21
Jesse Steele of Perryville died Tuesday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be 1:00 Monday at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville with burial in Home Cemetery. Visitation for Jesse Steele will be 4 to 8 Sunday and 8 to 1 Monday at the funeral home. Read more
Perryville Schools Adjust With County Health Department Advice
(Perryville) The Perryville schools, like the others in our area, are busy trying to not only educate kids, but also determine which ones can and cannot come to school, because of COVID. Superintendent Andy Comstock says the board recently modified their quarantine rules in consultation with the county health department… Read more
A Win For Sam
PERRYVILLE — The Valle Catholic High School football team suffered a blow early in Friday’s game versus St. Vincent. All-state player Sam Drury was injured during the first quarter, and the Warriors struggled — until their offense picked up as the game crept toward halftime. In the end, Valle Catholic... Read more
Gary J. Welker
Gary J Welker, 84, of Perryville, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Southeast Hospital. He was born Oct. 13, 1936 in Perryville to Lawrence and Irene (Weiss) Welker. He and Delores M. “Dee” Abney Barr were married on Dec. 21, 1991 in Arnold, and were married for 29 years. Read more
