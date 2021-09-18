CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Perryville news wrap: What's trending

Perryville News Watch
Perryville News Watch
 6 days ago

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Perryville area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Perryville area, click here.

Perryville / mymoinfo.com

Jesse Steele – Service 1pm 9/20/21

Jesse Steele – Service 1pm 9/20/21

Jesse Steele of Perryville died Tuesday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be 1:00 Monday at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville with burial in Home Cemetery. Visitation for Jesse Steele will be 4 to 8 Sunday and 8 to 1 Monday at the funeral home. Read more

Perryville / mymoinfo.com

Perryville Schools Adjust With County Health Department Advice

Perryville Schools Adjust With County Health Department Advice

(Perryville) The Perryville schools, like the others in our area, are busy trying to not only educate kids, but also determine which ones can and cannot come to school, because of COVID. Superintendent Andy Comstock says the board recently modified their quarantine rules in consultation with the county health department… Read more

Perryville / stegenherald.com

A Win For Sam

A Win For Sam

PERRYVILLE — The Valle Catholic High School football team suffered a blow early in Friday’s game versus St. Vincent. All-state player Sam Drury was injured during the first quarter, and the Warriors struggled — until their offense picked up as the game crept toward halftime. In the end, Valle Catholic... Read more

Perryville / republicmonitor.com

Gary J. Welker

Gary J. Welker

Gary J Welker, 84, of Perryville, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Southeast Hospital. He was born Oct. 13, 1936 in Perryville to Lawrence and Irene (Weiss) Welker. He and Delores M. “Dee” Abney Barr were married on Dec. 21, 1991 in Arnold, and were married for 29 years. Read more

