What's up: Top news in Detroit Lakes
(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Detroit Lakes area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Detroit Lakes area, click here.
Downtown Detroit Lakes blaze started as 'recreational' fire on apartment deck
Wind and dry conditions helped spark the blaze, which caused smoke and water damage in parts of the downtown Washington Square Mall. The fire was put out after several hours by fire crews, including two ladder trucks that pumped about 360,000 gallons of water onto the blaze. Thick smoke filled the downtown area at times during the fire. Read more
Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center reports $1 million in lost revenue; gets continued city support
Detroit Lakes City Council members approved a 2021-2022 budget for the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center on Tuesday after the facility reported a $999,000 loss in revenue over the past year. The loss was caused do to a 40% drop in memberships over the course of the pandemic and... Read more
History Column: Old and new construction projects, a quick photo gallery
From my desk at the Becker County Museum, I have a great view of the construction that’s going on now for our new facility. As I watch it, I think of the many methods and skills used in construction today, and how those things have evolved over the years. I've... Read more
Hefta eyes more discipline football for Detroit Lakes against Thief River Falls
Detroit Lakes' Reed Hefta was all smiles after his first career win as the head coach of the Laker football team. But he knew the celebration would be short-lived as it was time to prepare for another battle against an improved Thief River Falls team on Friday. After dropping the... Read more
