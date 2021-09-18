CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit Lakes, MN

What's up: Top news in Detroit Lakes

Detroit Lakes Post
Detroit Lakes Post
 6 days ago

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the Detroit Lakes area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Detroit Lakes area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Detroit Lakes / postbulletin.com

Downtown Detroit Lakes blaze started as 'recreational' fire on apartment deck

Downtown Detroit Lakes blaze started as 'recreational' fire on apartment deck

Wind and dry conditions helped spark the blaze, which caused smoke and water damage in parts of the downtown Washington Square Mall. The fire was put out after several hours by fire crews, including two ladder trucks that pumped about 360,000 gallons of water onto the blaze. Thick smoke filled the downtown area at times during the fire. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Detroit Lakes / dl-online.com

Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center reports $1 million in lost revenue; gets continued city support

Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center reports $1 million in lost revenue; gets continued city support

Detroit Lakes City Council members approved a 2021-2022 budget for the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center on Tuesday after the facility reported a $999,000 loss in revenue over the past year. The loss was caused do to a 40% drop in memberships over the course of the pandemic and... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Becker County / dl-online.com

History Column: Old and new construction projects, a quick photo gallery

History Column: Old and new construction projects, a quick photo gallery

From my desk at the Becker County Museum, I have a great view of the construction that’s going on now for our new facility. As I watch it, I think of the many methods and skills used in construction today, and how those things have evolved over the years. I've... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Detroit Lakes / dl-online.com

Hefta eyes more discipline football for Detroit Lakes against Thief River Falls

Hefta eyes more discipline football for Detroit Lakes against Thief River Falls

Detroit Lakes' Reed Hefta was all smiles after his first career win as the head coach of the Laker football team. But he knew the celebration would be short-lived as it was time to prepare for another battle against an improved Thief River Falls team on Friday. After dropping the... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Detroit Lakes, MN
Government
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Detroit Lakes Post

Detroit Lakes Post

Detroit Lakes, MN
39
Followers
235
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Detroit Lakes Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy