Dumas, TX

Top Dumas news stories

Dumas Times
 6 days ago

(DUMAS, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Dumas area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Dumas area, click here.

Dumas / myhighplains.com

Hearts to serve find mouths to feed–How an ESL program in Dumas now provides weekly meals for thousands

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank provides food for a program in Dumas that feeds roughly 600 people a week. However, it has only been a food pantry for a couple of years. The Dumas Education and Social Ministries started as an English as a Second Language... Read more

Stratford / moorenews.com

9th Demons top Stratford, Caprock

The Dumas Demon freshman Black team came away with a 35-0 victory Thursday evening over the Stratford Elks junior varsity squad. The Demons controlled the game with a heavy run attack against the Elks, took an early lead and didn’t look back. The Black defense looked good shutting out the... Read more

Dumas / moorenews.com

Tennis stays hot in district play

The 17th ranked Dumas Demon tennis team had a big 13-6 victory over the Pampa Harvesters Saturday, Sept 11. The Dumas tennis team had a tough match up going against a familiar district opponent, but performed really well. This puts the Dumas tennis team at 2-1 for the year after... Read more

Dumas / moorenews.com

MARILYN ANN PUTMAN HARDWICK

Marilyn Ann Putman Hardwick, 61, of Dumas, passed away on September 15, 2021. Marilyn was born on September 26, 1959, to Wilma Dyer. She was united in marriage to Randall Hardwick in March of 1985. She was preceeded in death by her mom, Wilma; sisters: Carol Jones and Tammy Sheilds;... Read more

ABOUT

With Dumas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

