What's up: Top news in Magnolia

Jofflin “Big JayJay” Brown
Jofflin “Big JayJay” Brown was born February 21, 1994 in Magnolia to La’Shonda Brown and Darrick Richardson. Jofflin departed his life the early hours of Sunday, September 12, 2021 at UAMS in Little Rock. Jofflin joined St. Luke Baptist Church in Magnolia. Jofflin graduated from Magnolia High School. He also... Read more
Columbia County lottery ticket sales down $26,000 from previous month
Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $459,655.50 in August, according to a report released September 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. In August, winnings of $286,026 were awarded in Columbia County. This is down from lottery ticket sales of $485,332.50... Read more
Mulerider Volleyball to Play Three Matches in The Volunteer State
MAGNOLIA, Ark. – The Southern Arkansas University volleyball team will return to the Volunteer State for the second time this season in a span of two weeks, as they are set to play three matches in the Union University Volleyball Invitational in Jackson, Tennessee, this weekend. The Muleriders will square... Read more
Strength vs. Strength: Family Day Clash with (RV)/24 Harding Awaits Muleriders on Saturday
MAGNOLIA, Ark. - A second-straight weekend at home for the Southern Arkansas Football comes with an early season clash as the Muleriders play host to their first in-state opponent of the '21 campaign: (RV)/24 Harding which is the only team to beat Southern Arkansas at home since 2015. Kickoff from inside Wilkins Stadium at Rip Powell Field is scheduled for 6 p.m. Live coverage links are available at www.MuleriderAthletics.com. Read more
