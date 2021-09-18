CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pryor, OK

What's up: Leading stories in Pryor

Pryor News Beat
Pryor News Beat
 6 days ago

(PRYOR, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pryor.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pryor area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Pryor / pryorinfopub.com

Band Member of the Week

Band Member of the Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The Band Member of the Week, sponsored by Bank of Commerce, is Senior Mitchel Kirkpatrick. Mitchel is a percussionist and member of the Pride of Pryor Drum-line. He has been a member of Pryor's band program for eight years. Outside of band he is an intern for the Pryor's Science Department where he serves as a Lab Assistant. Upon graduation, Mitchel, intends to attend Oklahoma State University and pursue a degree in Biochemistry. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pryor / pryorinfopub.com

Stanley M. Speaks

Stanley M. Speaks

Stanley Monroe Speaks, Sr., 87, of Pryor, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his home. He was born on November 2, 1933 in Milburn, Oklahoma; the son of J.D. Speaks and Minnie (Cumberson) Speaks. Stanley worked for many years for the United States Government in the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He was a wonderful husband, father, and brother who will never be forgotten. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Oklahoma / claremoreprogress.com

RSU, PPS recognized with Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award

RSU, PPS recognized with Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education has recognized a partnership between Rogers State University and Pryor Public Schools that creates an accelerated pathway to college degrees. RSU President Dr. Larry Rice presented the award to Pryor Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Muller last week during the Pryor Innovation Center open house. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Mayes County / tulsaworld.com

ENDUI checkpoint, patrols planned across Mayes, Commanche counties this weekend

ENDUI checkpoint, patrols planned across Mayes, Commanche counties this weekend

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with multiple agencies across Mayes and Comanche counties this weekend to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols. Troopers will be joined in enforcement by Comanche County sheriff’s deputies and Lawton police officers at a checkpoint from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Pryor, OK
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Pryor News Beat

Pryor News Beat

Pryor, OK
50
Followers
186
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pryor News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy