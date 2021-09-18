What's up: Leading stories in Pryor
(PRYOR, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Pryor.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.
Band Member of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The Band Member of the Week, sponsored by Bank of Commerce, is Senior Mitchel Kirkpatrick. Mitchel is a percussionist and member of the Pride of Pryor Drum-line. He has been a member of Pryor's band program for eight years. Outside of band he is an intern for the Pryor's Science Department where he serves as a Lab Assistant. Upon graduation, Mitchel, intends to attend Oklahoma State University and pursue a degree in Biochemistry. Read more
Stanley M. Speaks
Stanley Monroe Speaks, Sr., 87, of Pryor, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his home. He was born on November 2, 1933 in Milburn, Oklahoma; the son of J.D. Speaks and Minnie (Cumberson) Speaks. Stanley worked for many years for the United States Government in the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He was a wonderful husband, father, and brother who will never be forgotten. Read more
RSU, PPS recognized with Regents Business Partnership Excellence Award
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education has recognized a partnership between Rogers State University and Pryor Public Schools that creates an accelerated pathway to college degrees. RSU President Dr. Larry Rice presented the award to Pryor Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Muller last week during the Pryor Innovation Center open house. Read more
ENDUI checkpoint, patrols planned across Mayes, Commanche counties this weekend
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with multiple agencies across Mayes and Comanche counties this weekend to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols. Troopers will be joined in enforcement by Comanche County sheriff’s deputies and Lawton police officers at a checkpoint from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2... Read more
