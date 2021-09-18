What's up: Leading stories in Pryor

Band Member of the Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The Band Member of the Week, sponsored by Bank of Commerce, is Senior Mitchel Kirkpatrick. Mitchel is a percussionist and member of the Pride of Pryor Drum-line. He has been a member of Pryor's band program for eight years. Outside of band he is an intern for the Pryor's Science Department where he serves as a Lab Assistant. Upon graduation, Mitchel, intends to attend Oklahoma State University and pursue a degree in Biochemistry. Read more