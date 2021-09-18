Top stories trending in Pierre
(PIERRE, SD) Here are today’s top stories from the Pierre area.
2021 Pierre Rec Adult Kickball – Week 3
PIERRE – Has Beens and One Kick Wonders went undefeated Tuesday in the third week of play in the Pierre Recreation Adult Kickball League. Read more
Pierre School Board catches glimpse of planned Buchanan Elementary expansion
The Pierre School Board got their first look on Monday at renderings of the planned Buchanan Elementary School expansion, a multimillion-dollar project for which the district previously applied for funding from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. “Tonight we’re excited to discuss a new project... Read more
South Dakota AG joins 22 states in opposing federal intervention in state election law
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has joined with 22 other state attorneys general opposing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, or H.R. 4. The letter is addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Minority Leaders Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, and... Read more
South Dakota AG impeachment petition to be sent to legislators this week
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — What’s said to be the first impeachment proceeding against a state official in South Dakota history is starting to take shape. The petition seeking a special session of the Legislature will go out later this week, House Speaker Spencer Gosch said Wednesday. The target is state... Read more
