Ogdensburg, NY

Ogdensburg news wrap: What's trending

 6 days ago

(OGDENSBURG, NY) Here are today’s top stories from the Ogdensburg area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Rensselaer Falls

Kayak winner in Rensselaer Falls

Ryley Liscum holds the kayak he won in a raffle at the Rensselaer Falls Fishing Derby, part of the Falls Festival. The kayak was donated by Derrick Conway and Eric Perry, of Perry’s Place in Ogdensburg. The fishing derby was organized by Stephen C. LaRose. Photo submitted by Conway. Read more

Ogdensburg

OBPA applies for $20M in state funds to improve Ogdensburg airport terminal

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority is looking to secure funding through the state’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Initiative to vastly improve the terminal at the Ogdensburg International Airport. This week, the OBPA submitted an application for up to $20 million in funding through the state... Read more

Ogdensburg

Salmon River boys soccer remains undefeated in 1-0 league win over Ogdensburg Free Academy

OGDENSBURG — Salmon River boys soccer on Thursday improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in league play, following a 1-0 win on the road, over Ogdensburg Free Academy. Rick Chatland scored the Shamrocks lone goal, from 25 yards out, at the 70th minute, on a feed from Evan Collette. Ethan Moulton finished the game with seven saves in goal for Salmon River. Read more

Ogdensburg

Law Office of Amanda Geary opens on Ogdensburg's Lafayette Street

OGDENSBURG — The Law Office of Amanda Geary, 6 Lafayette St., held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon to officially open the new location and to formally announce that she has taken over the law practice of Marcia LeMay who became Ogdensburg’s judge. Since Jan. 1, Geary has been running the... Read more

Ogdensburg, NY
