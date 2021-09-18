CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Geneva, WI

What's up: News headlines in Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva Times
Lake Geneva Times
 6 days ago

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) What’s going on in Lake Geneva? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Wisconsin / youtube.com

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Wednesday night clear and comfortable

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Wednesday night clear and comfortable

This evening is perfect and tonight is clear and comfortably cool once again with low in the upper 50s in Milwaukee to 50 inland. Thursday has a SE wind at 10-20 mph, so we warm into the upper 70s and stay sunny and comfortably dry. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Lake Geneva / lakegenevanews.net

1 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $92,000

1 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $92,000

Listing agent is also an owner at the same complex, ironically, the very unit next door to this listing. In a normal listing I would talk about ''the nice kitchen'', ''how new the mechanicals are'', ''great back yard'', in reality this is an investment with a great ROI (return on investment). It was a phenomenal July, my personal return for the month was $1929.52. There is a mathematical system in place so all units are rented as equally as possible. If you put the unit is in the rental program, Excellent Investment, Excellent Management, Great ROI. Complex has waterpark, private cabana's, game room, mini golf. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Lake Geneva / lakegenevanews.net

Fontana to increase weekend parking rates along with slip and ramp rates

Fontana to increase weekend parking rates along with slip and ramp rates

Fontana village trustees have decided on increased parking, slip and ramp rates for next year’s season. The increases were approved at the village board meeting on Tuesday evening, Sept. 7. Slip and ramp rates will increase by 5%, weekend and holiday metered parking from $3 per hour to $3.50, boat... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Lake Geneva / youtube.com

GSR morning weather and road report for Thursday September 16, 2021

GSR morning weather and road report for Thursday September 16, 2021

GSR morning weather and road report for Thursday September 16, 2021 Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Geneva, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Lake Geneva, WI
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Lake Geneva Times

Lake Geneva Times

Lake Geneva, WI
48
Followers
234
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Geneva Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy