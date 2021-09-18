What's up: News headlines in Lake Geneva

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) What’s going on in Lake Geneva? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

For more stories like these, click here.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Wednesday night clear and comfortable This evening is perfect and tonight is clear and comfortably cool once again with low in the upper 50s in Milwaukee to 50 inland. Thursday has a SE wind at 10-20 mph, so we warm into the upper 70s and stay sunny and comfortably dry. Read more

1 Bedroom Home in Lake Geneva - $92,000 Listing agent is also an owner at the same complex, ironically, the very unit next door to this listing. In a normal listing I would talk about ''the nice kitchen'', ''how new the mechanicals are'', ''great back yard'', in reality this is an investment with a great ROI (return on investment). It was a phenomenal July, my personal return for the month was $1929.52. There is a mathematical system in place so all units are rented as equally as possible. If you put the unit is in the rental program, Excellent Investment, Excellent Management, Great ROI. Complex has waterpark, private cabana's, game room, mini golf. Read more

Fontana to increase weekend parking rates along with slip and ramp rates Fontana village trustees have decided on increased parking, slip and ramp rates for next year’s season. The increases were approved at the village board meeting on Tuesday evening, Sept. 7. Slip and ramp rates will increase by 5%, weekend and holiday metered parking from $3 per hour to $3.50, boat... Read more

