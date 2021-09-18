CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

What's up: Leading stories in Vidalia

 6 days ago

(VIDALIA, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Vidalia.

For more stories like these, click here.

Vidalia / 41nbc.com

Vidalia man arrested for armed robbery, charged for shooting at officers

Vidalia man arrested for armed robbery, charged for shooting at officers

VIDALIA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released information on Thursday concerning an armed robbery that took place Wednesday, September 15, 2021. According to the release, the Vidalia Police Department responded to a call at a Vidalia Pawn Shop at 410 North Street West at about 4:02 p.m.... Read more

Vidalia / southeastgeorgiatoday.com

VPD involved in Active Shooting Incident With Armed Robbery Suspect

VPD involved in Active Shooting Incident With Armed Robbery Suspect

Interim Vidalia Chief of Police Capt. James Jermon says he is thankful that no officers nor the offender were harmed in an armed robbery and active shooting incident in the Sweet Onion City Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:02 that afternoon, police responded to Vidalia Pawn Shop on North Street W., in... Read more

Vidalia / wtoc.com

Robbery suspect shoots at police while trying to get away in Vidalia

Robbery suspect shoots at police while trying to get away in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - An armed robbery suspect took police on a wild chase in Vidalia Wednesday night. Interim Police Chief Captain James Jermon says a man robbed a pawn shop on Highway 292. He says the owner called police with a description and officers were able to find the getaway car after a search. At one point, the suspect stopped the car and fired several shots, hitting two police cars. Read more

#Ga
Vidalia News Flash

Vidalia News Flash

Vidalia, GA
ABOUT

With Vidalia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

