What's up: Leading stories in Vidalia
(VIDALIA, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Vidalia.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Vidalia man arrested for armed robbery, charged for shooting at officers
VIDALIA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released information on Thursday concerning an armed robbery that took place Wednesday, September 15, 2021. According to the release, the Vidalia Police Department responded to a call at a Vidalia Pawn Shop at 410 North Street West at about 4:02 p.m.... Read more
VPD involved in Active Shooting Incident With Armed Robbery Suspect
Interim Vidalia Chief of Police Capt. James Jermon says he is thankful that no officers nor the offender were harmed in an armed robbery and active shooting incident in the Sweet Onion City Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:02 that afternoon, police responded to Vidalia Pawn Shop on North Street W., in... Read more
Robbery suspect shoots at police while trying to get away in Vidalia
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - An armed robbery suspect took police on a wild chase in Vidalia Wednesday night. Interim Police Chief Captain James Jermon says a man robbed a pawn shop on Highway 292. He says the owner called police with a description and officers were able to find the getaway car after a search. At one point, the suspect stopped the car and fired several shots, hitting two police cars. Read more
Comments / 0