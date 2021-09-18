Trending news headlines in Lexington

(LEXINGTON, VA) What’s going on in Lexington? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies and LGBTQ Resource Center Host Picnic Washington and Lee University's LGBTQ+ Resource Center and the Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program (WGSS) will host their annual fall picnic on Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. on the lawn outside Red House. The entire W&L community is invited to come out for food, games and community. "WGSS and...

Keydets to Face Radford Thursday Night LEXINGTON, Va. – Playing its fourth match of an eight-game road swing, the VMI women's soccer team travels to Radford to take on the Highlanders Thursday night at Cupp Stadium in Radford, Virginia. Kickoff is slated for a 7 p.m. started and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Exploring Appalachia through Data Science When Tim Pierce '20 began leading a summer research team for the interuniversity consortium Data Science for the Public Good, he knew he'd have to learn quickly. Pierce, now entering his second year of a master's degree in agricultural and applied economics at Virginia Tech, had one week packed full of onboarding before taking responsibility for four undergraduate interns on two projects.

