Lexington, VA

Trending news headlines in Lexington

Lexington Dispatch
Lexington Dispatch
 6 days ago

(LEXINGTON, VA) What’s going on in Lexington? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

For more stories like these, click here.

Lexington / wlu.edu

Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies and LGBTQ Resource Center Host Picnic

Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies and LGBTQ Resource Center Host Picnic

Washington and Lee University’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center and the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program (WGSS) will host their annual fall picnic on Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. on the lawn outside Red House. The entire W&L community is invited to come out for food, games and community. “WGSS and... Read more

Lexington / vmikeydets.com

Keydets to Face Radford Thursday Night

Keydets to Face Radford Thursday Night

LEXINGTON, Va. – Playing its fourth match of an eight-game road swing, the VMI women's soccer team travels to Radford to take on the Highlanders Thursday night at Cupp Stadium in Radford, Virginia. Kickoff is slated for a 7 p.m. started and will be broadcast on ESPN+. Watch on ESPN+ Read more

Lexington / wlu.edu

Exploring Appalachia through Data Science

Exploring Appalachia through Data Science

When Tim Pierce ’20 began leading a summer research team for the interuniversity consortium Data Science for the Public Good, he knew he’d have to learn quickly. Pierce, now entering his second year of a master’s degree in agricultural and applied economics at Virginia Tech, had one week packed full of onboarding before taking responsibility for four undergraduate interns on two projects. Read more

Lexington / youtube.com

City Council Regular Meeting: September 16, 2021 *Audio Only*

City Council Regular Meeting: September 16, 2021 *Audio Only*

Regular Meeting Packet: https://lexingtonva.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&id=151 Read more

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, VA
ABOUT

With Lexington Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

