CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

Trending news headlines in New Ulm

New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 6 days ago

(NEW ULM, MN) The news in New Ulm never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
New Ulm / nujournal.com

Bruce Blank

Bruce Blank

NEW ULM — Bruce Blank, age 72, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – SOUTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. The New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard will provide full military honors following the memorial service. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the Zion Cemetery in rural Nicollet. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
New Ulm / nujournal.com

Ronald Leo Brey

Ronald Leo Brey

RONALD LEO BREY, age 81, of rural New Richland, appeared before the judgement. seat of Almighty God on September 13, 2021. Born on March 9, 1940, in New Ulm to Norbert and Irene (Warta) Brey. He grew up on a farm by Lafayette. Ron was the last 8th grade graduate from District 53 country school. Shortly after his 17th birthday, he enlisted in the national guard and was honorably discharged from the US Army Reserves in 1963. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
New Ulm / nujournal.com

Modenschau returns

Modenschau returns

NEW ULM — The Modenschau fashion show returned to downtown New Ulm Wednesday. The New Ulm Small Business Owners Group teamed up with downtown businesses and bars for a fashion-themed evening with special cocktails along the way. The event is best described as a boutique and pub crawl. Participants started... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
New Ulm / nujournal.com

Sign gets a ride

Sign gets a ride

Westbound traffic into New Ulm on CSAH 37 was closed for a time Wednesday to allow for Ground Zero Services of Courtland to move the Willkommen New Ulm sign to the former Putting Green Site further west on CSAH 37. Shane Reasor and Jack Welsh of Ground Zero worked on the project. The sign is required to be moved in advance of the MnDOT Highway 14 expansion project between New Ulm and Nicollet scheduled to begin in spring 2022. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
New Ulm, MN
New Ulm, MN
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
New Ulm Voice

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm, MN
40
Followers
243
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy