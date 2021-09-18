Trending news headlines in New Ulm

(NEW ULM, MN) The news in New Ulm never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Bruce Blank NEW ULM — Bruce Blank, age 72, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – SOUTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. The New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard will provide full military honors following the memorial service. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the Zion Cemetery in rural Nicollet.

RONALD LEO BREY, age 81, of rural New Richland, appeared before the judgement. seat of Almighty God on September 13, 2021. Born on March 9, 1940, in New Ulm to Norbert and Irene (Warta) Brey. He grew up on a farm by Lafayette. Ron was the last 8th grade graduate from District 53 country school. Shortly after his 17th birthday, he enlisted in the national guard and was honorably discharged from the US Army Reserves in 1963.

Modenschau returns NEW ULM — The Modenschau fashion show returned to downtown New Ulm Wednesday. The New Ulm Small Business Owners Group teamed up with downtown businesses and bars for a fashion-themed evening with special cocktails along the way. The event is best described as a boutique and pub crawl. Participants started...

