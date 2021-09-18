Sturgeon Bay news wrap: What’s trending

Schools to review COVID strategies

While the seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests continues to rise, your local school district will be taking a deeper look at their own numbers in the coming days. Sturgeon Bay School District was scheduled to discuss the topic during its Wednesday Board Meeting (9/15) after a group of parents called for universal masking earlier this month. An update on COVID-19 is included on the agenda for Sevastopol (9/16) and Southern Door (9/20) as well as a presentation given by Door County Medical Center President and CEO Brian Stephens. Read more