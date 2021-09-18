CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Sturgeon Bay news wrap: What’s trending

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
 6 days ago

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Sturgeon Bay.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sturgeon Bay area, click here.

Sturgeon Bay / doorcountypulse.com

Crossroads Adds Little Free Library

Crossroads Adds Little Free Library

The Junior Nature Club is a new, free, outdoor activity that Crossroads at Big Creek is trying this fall. Children aged 3-6, their siblings and parents are all welcome. The first gathering will be Sept. 17, 10 am. Crossroads has also added a Little Free Library that’s stocked with nature... Read more

Sturgeon Bay / doorcountypulse.com

Fall in Love with Fall

Fall in Love with Fall

There’s a nip in the air and a hint of color in the trees. My latte has been spiced with pumpkin. Autumn is here. I know some are still clinging to summer with everything they’ve got, but Sturgeon Bay is celebrating the harvest this weekend, and who am I to argue? Read more

Door County / doorcountydailynews.com

Schools to review COVID strategies

Schools to review COVID strategies

While the seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests continues to rise, your local school district will be taking a deeper look at their own numbers in the coming days. Sturgeon Bay School District was scheduled to discuss the topic during its Wednesday Board Meeting (9/15) after a group of parents called for universal masking earlier this month. An update on COVID-19 is included on the agenda for Sevastopol (9/16) and Southern Door (9/20) as well as a presentation given by Door County Medical Center President and CEO Brian Stephens. Read more

Sturgeon Bay / doorcountydailynews.com

Roger L. Carmody

Roger L. Carmody

Roger Lee Carmody, 61, of Sturgeon Bay passed away at Bellin Hospital with his loving wife by his side on September 14, 2021. He was born October 8, 1959, in Algoma to Gordon and Elda (Strege) Carmody. On Jan. 13, 2014, he married Qi Zhang in Sturgeon Bay. Roger worked... Read more

With Sturgeon Bay Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

