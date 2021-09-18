Trending news headlines in Astoria
(ASTORIA, OR) What’s going on in Astoria? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
For a second year in a row cruise ships will not dock in Astoria
For the second year in a row, cruise ships will not dock in the Port of Astoria because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
Local hospitals see decline in virus patients
Hospitals in Clatsop County have experienced an ebb in the number of patients admitted for the coronavirus. After about the first week of August, Columbia Memorial Hospital began to see a rise in COVID-related hospitalizations, reaching a peak of 11 virus patients, Judy Geiger, the hospital’s vice president of patient care services, said at a news conference Wednesday. Read more
Too bad the data is manipulated so hospitals can get extra Cares Act funds from the Nazi Biden regime
1 like
Guest Column: Seize this historic opportunity
World-class salmon fisheries like Buoy 10 at the mouth of the Columbia River, nearby ocean fishing and inland river trips all draw tens of thousands of salmon and steelhead fishermen and women to our area year after year. It would be a challenge to find any one of Astoria’s and... Read more
In One Ear: Mind blowing
Fall is in the air, and one of the things that comes to mind is pumpkins. Halloween, pumpkin pies, pumpkin bread, you name it. So it's no wonder that a story about Alaska's biggest pumpkin ever in the Anchorage Daily News was eye-catchy (bit.ly/bigsquash). Dale Marshall, of Anchorage, hauled his... Read more