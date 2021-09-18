CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Trending news headlines in Astoria

 6 days ago

(ASTORIA, OR) What’s going on in Astoria? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Astoria / youtube.com

For the second year in a row, cruise ships will not dock in the Port of Astoria because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Clatsop County / dailyastorian.com

Hospitals in Clatsop County have experienced an ebb in the number of patients admitted for the coronavirus. After about the first week of August, Columbia Memorial Hospital began to see a rise in COVID-related hospitalizations, reaching a peak of 11 virus patients, Judy Geiger, the hospital’s vice president of patient care services, said at a news conference Wednesday. Read more

avatar

Too bad the data is manipulated so hospitals can get extra Cares Act funds from the Nazi Biden regime

1 like

Astoria / dailyastorian.com

World-class salmon fisheries like Buoy 10 at the mouth of the Columbia River, nearby ocean fishing and inland river trips all draw tens of thousands of salmon and steelhead fishermen and women to our area year after year. It would be a challenge to find any one of Astoria’s and... Read more

Astoria / dailyastorian.com

Fall is in the air, and one of the things that comes to mind is pumpkins. Halloween, pumpkin pies, pumpkin bread, you name it. So it's no wonder that a story about Alaska's biggest pumpkin ever in the Anchorage Daily News was eye-catchy (bit.ly/bigsquash). Dale Marshall, of Anchorage, hauled his... Read more

More
With Astoria Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

