Trending news headlines in Astoria

For a second year in a row cruise ships will not dock in Astoria For the second year in a row, cruise ships will not dock in the Port of Astoria because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Local hospitals see decline in virus patients Hospitals in Clatsop County have experienced an ebb in the number of patients admitted for the coronavirus. After about the first week of August, Columbia Memorial Hospital began to see a rise in COVID-related hospitalizations, reaching a peak of 11 virus patients, Judy Geiger, the hospital’s vice president of patient care services, said at a news conference Wednesday. Read more

Guest Column: Seize this historic opportunity World-class salmon fisheries like Buoy 10 at the mouth of the Columbia River, nearby ocean fishing and inland river trips all draw tens of thousands of salmon and steelhead fishermen and women to our area year after year. It would be a challenge to find any one of Astoria’s and... Read more

