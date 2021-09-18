What's up: Leading stories in Union City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

Union City Times
Union City Times
(UNION CITY, TN) What’s going on in Union City? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Union City area, click here.

Home For Sale: 710 High St, Union City, TN 38261 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://710HighSt.C21.com 710 High St Union City, TN 38261 MLS 42422 Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 3947 Sq. Ft. This English Tudor Style home with Weeping Mortar Clinker Brick Exterior with Rock Accents on front and on fireplace, is so very charming and eye appealing from the road and the interior too is quite exquisite with old-charm with all the modern amenities.Built in the 1920's by one of Union City's most prominent families, it boasts quality construction with no cut corners. It has been lovingly maintained and updated over the years by the current and previous owners.This home boast large rooms with beautiful stained trim and original hardwood floors, lovely light fixtures and large flowing rooms. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 baths downstairs and another 2 bedrooms and a 3 rd bath upstairs. Also included downstairs is the beautiful living room and dining room, huge sunken family room with gas fireplace and an abundance of windows overlooking the gorgeous private landscaped courtyard, charming breakfast room, beautiful kitchen, huge laundry room and nice screened in porch with another gr... Contact Agent: Connie Fry Golden Service Realty & Auction, Inc. Read more

Arrest Made in Union City Murder

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man in Union City. KYTN reports that 19-year-old Julius Thompson, of Union City, turned himself in Wednesday, and has been charged with second degree murder. The charges stem from the shooting death of 23-year-old Tarius Lewis on Saturday night. Read more

Second-Degree Murder Suspect Captured by U.S. Marshals Task Force

United States Marshal Tyreece Miller announced Thursday the arrest of Julius Lamar Thompson, 19, for second-degree murder in Union City, Tenn. Julius Thompson was allegedly involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of Tarius Lewis Saturday, September 11, 2021. Union City PD issued a warrant for Thompson for... Read more

UC Community Math Night A Boon For Parents

Union City, Tenn.–2 X 2 still equals 4. How it is calculated today, though, has changed a little. As a result, Union City Elementary School fourth grade teachers Kristy Jones and Alicia Suiter configured a plan to aid both students and their parents while navigating those changes. The two teamed... Read more

Union City Times

ABOUT

With Union City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

