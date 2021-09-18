What's up: Leading stories in Union City

(UNION CITY, TN) What’s going on in Union City? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Home For Sale: 710 High St, Union City, TN 38261 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://710HighSt.C21.com 710 High St Union City, TN 38261 MLS 42422 Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 3947 Sq. Ft. This English Tudor Style home with Weeping Mortar Clinker Brick Exterior with Rock Accents on front and on fireplace, is so very charming and eye appealing from the road and the interior too is quite exquisite with old-charm with all the modern amenities.Built in the 1920's by one of Union City's most prominent families, it boasts quality construction with no cut corners. It has been lovingly maintained and updated over the years by the current and previous owners.This home boast large rooms with beautiful stained trim and original hardwood floors, lovely light fixtures and large flowing rooms. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 baths downstairs and another 2 bedrooms and a 3 rd bath upstairs. Also included downstairs is the beautiful living room and dining room, huge sunken family room with gas fireplace and an abundance of windows overlooking the gorgeous private landscaped courtyard, charming breakfast room, beautiful kitchen, huge laundry room and nice screened in porch with another gr... Contact Agent: Connie Fry Golden Service Realty & Auction, Inc. Read more

Second-Degree Murder Suspect Captured by U.S. Marshals Task Force United States Marshal Tyreece Miller announced Thursday the arrest of Julius Lamar Thompson, 19, for second-degree murder in Union City, Tenn. Julius Thompson was allegedly involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of Tarius Lewis Saturday, September 11, 2021. Union City PD issued a warrant for Thompson for... Read more

