News wrap: Headlines in La Grande

Obituary: Sally J. (Atwood) Barrow Sally Jeanette Barrow, 74, of La Grande, died Aug. 31, 2021. A funeral service will be held Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at the La Grande First Baptist Church. Committal and vault interment will follow at the Island City Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande. Read more

EOU marks opening of 2021-22 academic year Sept. 16, 2021 LA GRANDE, Ore. – Faculty and staff of Eastern Oregon University mark the opening of the university’s 92nd academic year on Sept. 20, as fall term begins with Convocation. EOU President Tom Insko will share a “State of the University” address in the afternoon, followed by a... Read more

Call for entries: EOU 2021 Homecoming Parade Sept. 16, 2021 LA GRANDE, Ore. – Eastern Oregon University invites area businesses and organizations to join students, faculty and staff for the annual Homecoming Parade Friday, Oct. 8. Visit eou.edu/alumni/homecoming and click “Homecoming Parade” to download the application. Return the completed form to University Advancement in Inlow Hall 212... Read more

