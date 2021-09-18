News wrap: Headlines in La Grande
(LA GRANDE, OR) What’s going on in La Grande? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Obituary: Sally J. (Atwood) Barrow
Sally Jeanette Barrow, 74, of La Grande, died Aug. 31, 2021. A funeral service will be held Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at the La Grande First Baptist Church. Committal and vault interment will follow at the Island City Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande. Read more
EOU marks opening of 2021-22 academic year
Sept. 16, 2021 LA GRANDE, Ore. – Faculty and staff of Eastern Oregon University mark the opening of the university’s 92nd academic year on Sept. 20, as fall term begins with Convocation. EOU President Tom Insko will share a “State of the University” address in the afternoon, followed by a... Read more
Call for entries: EOU 2021 Homecoming Parade
Sept. 16, 2021 LA GRANDE, Ore. – Eastern Oregon University invites area businesses and organizations to join students, faculty and staff for the annual Homecoming Parade Friday, Oct. 8. Visit eou.edu/alumni/homecoming and click “Homecoming Parade” to download the application. Return the completed form to University Advancement in Inlow Hall 212... Read more
Obit: Kathryn Dawn 'Kay' Hadden
Kathryn Dawn “Kay” Hadden, age 87, of La Grande, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m., Grandview Cemetery, La Grande. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in her memory be made to the Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary, 900 Sunset Drive, La Grande. Arrangements are with Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center. Read more
