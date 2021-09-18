CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

News wrap: Headlines in La Grande

La Grande Today
 6 days ago

(LA GRANDE, OR) What’s going on in La Grande? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the La Grande area, click here.

La Grande / lagrandeobserver.com

Sally Jeanette Barrow, 74, of La Grande, died Aug. 31, 2021. A funeral service will be held Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. at the La Grande First Baptist Church. Committal and vault interment will follow at the Island City Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande. Read more

La Grande / eou.edu

Sept. 16, 2021 LA GRANDE, Ore. – Faculty and staff of Eastern Oregon University mark the opening of the university’s 92nd academic year on Sept. 20, as fall term begins with Convocation. EOU President Tom Insko will share a “State of the University” address in the afternoon, followed by a... Read more

La Grande / eou.edu

Sept. 16, 2021 LA GRANDE, Ore. – Eastern Oregon University invites area businesses and organizations to join students, faculty and staff for the annual Homecoming Parade Friday, Oct. 8. Visit eou.edu/alumni/homecoming and click “Homecoming Parade” to download the application. Return the completed form to University Advancement in Inlow Hall 212... Read more

La Grande / eastoregonian.com

Kathryn Dawn “Kay” Hadden, age 87, of La Grande, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her home. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at 10 a.m., Grandview Cemetery, La Grande. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in her memory be made to the Grande Ronde Hospital Auxiliary, 900 Sunset Drive, La Grande. Arrangements are with Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center. Read more

ABOUT

With La Grande Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

