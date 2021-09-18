Emporia news wrap: What’s trending

(EMPORIA, VA) What’s going on in Emporia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Broadband push accelerates in Emporia Reliable broadband connection in the City of Emporia and Greensville County is a cry heard over and over in recent years. On Tuesday, the Emporia City Council voted unanimously, 7-0, to partner with Greensville County and EMPOWER to apply for a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative Grant (VATI). Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative Vice... Read more

City of Emporia adopts emergency operations plan The pandemic forced quick changes to how the Emporia City leaders and staff went about their daily business. Hurricanes, power outages, or downed communications systems can equally wreak similar havoc. Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae presented the Continuity of Operations Plan to the City Council to have a template... Read more

Police: NC woman dies following vehicle crash in Emporia Virginia State Police said Onazty Vargas, 21, died from her injuries on Sept. 14, after being in a serious car crash on Pine Log Road in late August. Read more

