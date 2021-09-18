Emporia news wrap: What’s trending
Broadband push accelerates in Emporia
Reliable broadband connection in the City of Emporia and Greensville County is a cry heard over and over in recent years. On Tuesday, the Emporia City Council voted unanimously, 7-0, to partner with Greensville County and EMPOWER to apply for a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative Grant (VATI). Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative Vice... Read more
City of Emporia adopts emergency operations plan
The pandemic forced quick changes to how the Emporia City leaders and staff went about their daily business. Hurricanes, power outages, or downed communications systems can equally wreak similar havoc. Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae presented the Continuity of Operations Plan to the City Council to have a template... Read more
Police: NC woman dies following vehicle crash in Emporia
Virginia State Police said Onazty Vargas, 21, died from her injuries on Sept. 14, after being in a serious car crash on Pine Log Road in late August. Read more
Emporia's Washington Park group receives $100,000 gift for youth programs
The youth programs provided by Washington Park Associates, LLC have taken off in the nearly eight months following the reopening of the area’s community center. On Thursday the group received a needed injection when Virginia Del. Roslyn Tyler-D, 75th, presented them with a $100,000 check from the Virginia General Assembly. Read more
