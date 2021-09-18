CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Emporia news wrap: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(EMPORIA, VA) What’s going on in Emporia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Emporia area, click here.

Emporia / emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Broadband push accelerates in Emporia

Broadband push accelerates in Emporia

Reliable broadband connection in the City of Emporia and Greensville County is a cry heard over and over in recent years. On Tuesday, the Emporia City Council voted unanimously, 7-0, to partner with Greensville County and EMPOWER to apply for a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative Grant (VATI). Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative Vice... Read more

Emporia / emporiaindependentmessenger.com

City of Emporia adopts emergency operations plan

City of Emporia adopts emergency operations plan

The pandemic forced quick changes to how the Emporia City leaders and staff went about their daily business. Hurricanes, power outages, or downed communications systems can equally wreak similar havoc. Emporia Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Rae presented the Continuity of Operations Plan to the City Council to have a template... Read more

Virginia / 13newsnow.com

Police: NC woman dies following vehicle crash in Emporia

Police: NC woman dies following vehicle crash in Emporia

Virginia State Police said Onazty Vargas, 21, died from her injuries on Sept. 14, after being in a serious car crash on Pine Log Road in late August. Read more

Emporia / emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia's Washington Park group receives $100,000 gift for youth programs

Emporia's Washington Park group receives $100,000 gift for youth programs

The youth programs provided by Washington Park Associates, LLC have taken off in the nearly eight months following the reopening of the area’s community center. On Thursday the group received a needed injection when Virginia Del. Roslyn Tyler-D, 75th, presented them with a $100,000 check from the Virginia General Assembly. Read more

Comments / 0

Emporia, VA
ABOUT

With Emporia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

