News wrap: Top stories in Levelland

Home For Sale: 1808 Houston Street, Levelland, TX 79336 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://1808HoustonStreet.C21.com 1808 Houston Street Levelland, TX 79336 MLS 202105621 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 1446 Sq. Ft. Spacious two bedroom with two living areas. Large kitchen and dining room. Separate utility room. Single car garage plus carport. Contact Office: John Walton Realtors Read more

BREAKING NEWS: Levelland man indicted in Hockley Co. grand jury for capital murder charge LEVELLAND, Texas– A Levelland man was indicted by a Hockley County grand jury Wednesday for a capital murder charge connected to the death of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Josh Bartlett. Officials confirmed the indictment Wednesday after Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia said the grand jury spent hours deliberating the... Read more

Watch: grand jury decision on man accused of murdering Sergeant Bartlett LEVELLAND, Texas – Officials in Hockley County scheduled a news conference for Wednesday evening. Omar Soto-Chavira was previously arrested for capital murder. An arrest warrant accused him of shooting and killing Lubbock County Sheriff’s SWAT Sergeant Josh Bartlett on July 15. The LCSO was in Levelland to help police with an armed standoff with Soto-Chavira. Read more

