Levelland, TX

News wrap: Top stories in Levelland

Levelland Journal
Levelland Journal
 6 days ago

(LEVELLAND, TX) The news in Levelland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Levelland area, click here.

Levelland / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 1808 Houston Street, Levelland, TX 79336 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://1808HoustonStreet.C21.com 1808 Houston Street Levelland, TX 79336 MLS 202105621 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 1446 Sq. Ft. Spacious two bedroom with two living areas. Large kitchen and dining room. Separate utility room. Single car garage plus carport. Contact Office: John Walton Realtors Read more

Levelland / everythinglubbock.com

BREAKING NEWS: Levelland man indicted in Hockley Co. grand jury for capital murder charge

LEVELLAND, Texas– A Levelland man was indicted by a Hockley County grand jury Wednesday for a capital murder charge connected to the death of Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Josh Bartlett. Officials confirmed the indictment Wednesday after Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia said the grand jury spent hours deliberating the... Read more

Levelland / everythinglubbock.com

Watch: grand jury decision on man accused of murdering Sergeant Bartlett

LEVELLAND, Texas – Officials in Hockley County scheduled a news conference for Wednesday evening. Omar Soto-Chavira was previously arrested for capital murder. An arrest warrant accused him of shooting and killing Lubbock County Sheriff’s SWAT Sergeant Josh Bartlett on July 15. The LCSO was in Levelland to help police with an armed standoff with Soto-Chavira. Read more

Levelland / fox34.com

Suspect in deadly Levelland standoff indicted on capital murder, attempted capital murder charges

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County District Attorney announced a grand jury’s decision to indict a Levelland man on a capital murder charge after a deadly SWAT standoff in Levelland on July 15, 2021. He was also indicted on a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. Read more

Levelland, TX
Levelland Journal

Levelland, TX
With Levelland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

