What's up: News headlines in Steamboat Springs
(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) The news in Steamboat Springs never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Sailors volleyball falls to Eagle Valley
GYPSUM — The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team lost to Eagle Valley on the road Tuesday night, 3-1. The Sailors are now 4-5 on the season. Every set was competitive. The Devils won the opener 25-23 and set two 25-16. Steamboat battled to force a fourth, winning 25-22 in the third. Eagle Valley closed out the victory 25-23. Read more
Bear in Steamboat Springs put down after trapping family in home for 45 minutes
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – A bear that entered a home on Tue., Sept. 7 just east of Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs, trapping the residents inside, was euthanized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after displaying aggressive behavior with responding wildlife officers. A large black bear entered a home near downtown Steamboat... Read more
Bear euthanized after getting trapped, becoming aggressive with wildlife officers
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A black bear was euthanized on Sept. 7 after it got trapped in a home near downtown Steamboat Springs and became aggressive when Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tried to get it out. CPW said the bear entered the house through the open garage door... Read more
Locals challenge themselves with Run Rabbit Run this weekend
The famous 50- and 100-mile race, Run Rabbit Run, is back this weekend after taking a year off due to the pandemic. The race begins Friday and wraps up Saturday, taking a dedicated niche of runners around Steamboat Springs and the surrounding mountains. The race has the largest prize purse... Read more
Comments / 0