What's up: News headlines in Steamboat Springs

LOCAL HEADLINE

Sailors volleyball falls to Eagle Valley GYPSUM — The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team lost to Eagle Valley on the road Tuesday night, 3-1. The Sailors are now 4-5 on the season. Every set was competitive. The Devils won the opener 25-23 and set two 25-16. Steamboat battled to force a fourth, winning 25-22 in the third. Eagle Valley closed out the victory 25-23. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Bear in Steamboat Springs put down after trapping family in home for 45 minutes STEAMBOAT SPRINGS – A bear that entered a home on Tue., Sept. 7 just east of Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs, trapping the residents inside, was euthanized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife after displaying aggressive behavior with responding wildlife officers. A large black bear entered a home near downtown Steamboat... Read more

LOCAL PICK

LATEST NEWS