Sandpoint, ID

News wrap: Headlines in Sandpoint

Sandpoint Voice
Sandpoint Voice
 6 days ago

(SANDPOINT, ID) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Sandpoint.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sandpoint area, click here.

Sandpoint / khq.com

Hall of Fame basketball coach Donald Haynes dies at 91

Donald Haynes, a North Idaho Hall of Fame high school basketball coach and teacher, died Tuesday in Sandpoint at the age of 91, Sandpoint athletic director Kris Knowles announced on Wednesday. Haynes had a 40-year head coaching career beginning in Kellogg in 1961, with stops in Moscow, Twin Falls, Meridian,... Read more

Sandpoint / youtube.com

Naples Idaho Off Grid Vacant Land Directions - Sandpoint Realty LLC - Mark Don McInnes -10 & 7 acres

Directions to two Naples Idaho Vacant Land off grid parcel. 10 acre parcel and 7 acre parcel. Must be accompanied by Realtor and by appointment only. Top of the world views to paradise valley, cabinet mountains and Black Mountain. For more information contact Rain Silverhawk or myself, Mark McInnes. Listing # 20212824 Read more

Sandpoint / bonnercountydailybee.com

Remembering a legend: Don Haynes passes away at 91

Don Haynes was a players coach, as some of his players and former administrators tell. Sure, the 510 wins as a coach are nice to have. But it was the work that most didn’t see that meant the most. “I remember when he came to Coeur d’Alene at the end... Read more

Sandpoint / bonnercountydailybee.com

Randall 'Randy' Scott Petersen, 75

Randall “Randy” Scott Petersen passed away at home surrounded by his wife and kids on Sept. 4, 2021, in Sandpoint, Idaho, at the age of 75. Randy was born on Sept. 3, 1946, in Oak Park, Illinois, to Peter and Lorraine Petersen. He graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1964 and then briefly attended North Idaho College. He began working for Northern Pacific railroad in 1965. He married Lila Nordgaarden, his sweetheart, on Dec. 23, 1966. In 1966, Randy received his draft notice and enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until 1970. He was stationed in San Diego, California, and was sent overseas to Vietnam. After his active service, Randy went back to work for Northern Pacific railroad where he proudly worked alongside his railroad family (Burlington Northern/BNSF) until he retired in 2007. Read more

Sandpoint Voice

Sandpoint Voice

Sandpoint, ID
ABOUT

With Sandpoint Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

