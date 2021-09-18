News wrap: Headlines in Sandpoint

Randall 'Randy' Scott Petersen, 75

Randall “Randy” Scott Petersen passed away at home surrounded by his wife and kids on Sept. 4, 2021, in Sandpoint, Idaho, at the age of 75. Randy was born on Sept. 3, 1946, in Oak Park, Illinois, to Peter and Lorraine Petersen. He graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1964 and then briefly attended North Idaho College. He began working for Northern Pacific railroad in 1965. He married Lila Nordgaarden, his sweetheart, on Dec. 23, 1966. In 1966, Randy received his draft notice and enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until 1970. He was stationed in San Diego, California, and was sent overseas to Vietnam. After his active service, Randy went back to work for Northern Pacific railroad where he proudly worked alongside his railroad family (Burlington Northern/BNSF) until he retired in 2007. Read more