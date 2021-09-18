News wrap: Headlines in Sandpoint
Hall of Fame basketball coach Donald Haynes dies at 91
Donald Haynes, a North Idaho Hall of Fame high school basketball coach and teacher, died Tuesday in Sandpoint at the age of 91, Sandpoint athletic director Kris Knowles announced on Wednesday. Haynes had a 40-year head coaching career beginning in Kellogg in 1961, with stops in Moscow, Twin Falls, Meridian,... Read more
Naples Idaho Off Grid Vacant Land Directions - Sandpoint Realty LLC - Mark Don McInnes -10 & 7 acres
Directions to two Naples Idaho Vacant Land off grid parcel. 10 acre parcel and 7 acre parcel. Must be accompanied by Realtor and by appointment only. Top of the world views to paradise valley, cabinet mountains and Black Mountain. For more information contact Rain Silverhawk or myself, Mark McInnes. Listing # 20212824 Read more
Randall 'Randy' Scott Petersen, 75
Randall “Randy” Scott Petersen passed away at home surrounded by his wife and kids on Sept. 4, 2021, in Sandpoint, Idaho, at the age of 75. Randy was born on Sept. 3, 1946, in Oak Park, Illinois, to Peter and Lorraine Petersen. He graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1964 and then briefly attended North Idaho College. He began working for Northern Pacific railroad in 1965. He married Lila Nordgaarden, his sweetheart, on Dec. 23, 1966. In 1966, Randy received his draft notice and enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until 1970. He was stationed in San Diego, California, and was sent overseas to Vietnam. After his active service, Randy went back to work for Northern Pacific railroad where he proudly worked alongside his railroad family (Burlington Northern/BNSF) until he retired in 2007. Read more
