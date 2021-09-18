Barre news wrap: What’s trending

Lucille M. LaPerle

Lucille M. LaPerle BARRE — The Lord opened his arms to welcome Lucille M. LaPerle, 83, of Barre, Vermont, when she passed away on Sept. 11, 2021. Born in Barre, Vermont, on May 28, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John and Yvonne Couture. Lucille was a graduate of Sacred Heart in Newport, Vermont. On April 11, 1959, she married the love of her life, Maurice A. LaPerle, in St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Graniteville. After their wedding, they made their home in East Montpelier for nearly 50 years where they raised their four children. Lucille retired from The Country House Restaurant and the cleaning business that she and Maurice started. Among her interests were her family, baking, cooking, knitting and playing cards (Canasta). Lucille loved her family, and she had a strong faith and connection with the Lord. She enjoyed her winters down South in Myrtle Beach. Survivors include children, Gary J. LaPerle and wife Elizabeth, of East Barre; Jodi-Lyn LaPerle and companion John Stewart, of Montpelier. She is also survived by grandchildren, Travis J. LaPerle and wife Jaycie LaPerle and Justin M. LaPerle and companion Hailee Holt; and Amanda Lyn Brown. She also was just welcomed by her great-granddaughter, Blayke LaPerle, who was born on Sept. 5, and she held her the evening of her passing. She is also survived by her sisters and brother, Claudette Riendeau, Norman Couture and wife Danielle, Joanne Jerome; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Yvonne Couture; her husband, Maurice A. LaPerle; and children, Alan M. "Pit" LaPerle and Mark E. LaPerle; also, her brother, Maurice Couture and wife Claire, and brother Roger Couture. The service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at the New Life Assembly Church in Barre Town. Lucille will be laid to rest following the service, in the Plainmont Cemetery in East Montpelier, Vermont, with her husband and two children. Contributions in Lucille’s memory may be made to New Life Assembly Church at P.O. Box 546, Barre, VT 05641. Read more