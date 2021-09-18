Barre news wrap: What’s trending
Paul Grenier Named New Customer Support And Sales Specialist at iDRY
IDRY Systems, the leader in Vacuum Kiln Drying Technology, would like to announce the addition of Vermont native, Paul Grenier, to the iDRY Customer Support and Sales Team. Paul has been committed to serving local Vermont Electrical Wholesale businesses for the past 17 years. His experience has not only allowed him to perfect his sales and customer service skills but has given him the opportunity to showcase his authentic personality, a personality that strives to make each customer feel like family. Read more
Folk Icon Tom Rush Opens BOH Celebration Series
For the first time since COVID-19 closed theaters, the Barre Opera House will welcome back concertgoers on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening with folk-icon Tom Rush, accompanied by Matt Nakoa. Rush’s shows offer a musical celebration and journey into the tradition and spectrum of what music has been, can be, and will become. His distinctive guitar […] Read more
Lucille M. LaPerle
Lucille M. LaPerle BARRE — The Lord opened his arms to welcome Lucille M. LaPerle, 83, of Barre, Vermont, when she passed away on Sept. 11, 2021. Born in Barre, Vermont, on May 28, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John and Yvonne Couture. Lucille was a graduate of Sacred Heart in Newport, Vermont. On April 11, 1959, she married the love of her life, Maurice A. LaPerle, in St. Sylvester Catholic Church in Graniteville. After their wedding, they made their home in East Montpelier for nearly 50 years where they raised their four children. Lucille retired from The Country House Restaurant and the cleaning business that she and Maurice started. Among her interests were her family, baking, cooking, knitting and playing cards (Canasta). Lucille loved her family, and she had a strong faith and connection with the Lord. She enjoyed her winters down South in Myrtle Beach. Survivors include children, Gary J. LaPerle and wife Elizabeth, of East Barre; Jodi-Lyn LaPerle and companion John Stewart, of Montpelier. She is also survived by grandchildren, Travis J. LaPerle and wife Jaycie LaPerle and Justin M. LaPerle and companion Hailee Holt; and Amanda Lyn Brown. She also was just welcomed by her great-granddaughter, Blayke LaPerle, who was born on Sept. 5, and she held her the evening of her passing. She is also survived by her sisters and brother, Claudette Riendeau, Norman Couture and wife Danielle, Joanne Jerome; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Yvonne Couture; her husband, Maurice A. LaPerle; and children, Alan M. "Pit" LaPerle and Mark E. LaPerle; also, her brother, Maurice Couture and wife Claire, and brother Roger Couture. The service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at the New Life Assembly Church in Barre Town. Lucille will be laid to rest following the service, in the Plainmont Cemetery in East Montpelier, Vermont, with her husband and two children. Contributions in Lucille’s memory may be made to New Life Assembly Church at P.O. Box 546, Barre, VT 05641. Read more
Thunder Road To Crown 2021 Champions Friday
Barre, VT — Thunder Road is getting ready for the final point-counting event of the year this Friday, September 17. Efficiency Vermont Championship Night on FloRacing will decide which drivers get to call themselves 2021 track champions for the rest of time. The Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe &... Read more
