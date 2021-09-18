CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moberly, MO

News wrap: Headlines in Moberly

Moberly Voice
 6 days ago

(MOBERLY, MO) What’s going on in Moberly? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Moberly area, click here.

Moberly / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 1215 Stonebridge Lane, Moberly, MO 65270 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://1215StonebridgeLane.C21.com 1215 Stonebridge Lane Moberly, MO 65270 MLS 21-356 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 New construction in Moberly's newest subdivision. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage. Home also includes front porch, back patio and new appliances. Contact Agent: Chris Weaver McKeown & Associates, Inc. Read more

Moberly / moberlymonitor.com

Twentieth Anniversary Patriot Day Tribute held in Moberly

The Annual Patriot Day Tribute was held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Municipal Auditorium in Moberly. The event is hosted each year by the Randolph County Republican Women. It brings Randolph County patriots together to pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist’s attacks on our nation September 11, 2001. Read more

Moberly / moberlymonitor.com

Moberly school district announces location of new alternative school, wraps up other business at its Sept. 14 meeting

Moberly Public School District's Board of Education announced during Tuesday at their Sept. 14 business meeting that a new alternative school will be constructed on the high school property area and a traffic study will soon be conducted to address motor traffic issues associated with the development. Moberly Public Schools... Read more

Chillicothe / kchi.com

CHS Soccer In Weekend Tournament

The Chillicothe Hornets Soccer team will be in Moberly today and Saturday for the Moberly Tournament. Coach Tim Cunningham says the schedule has changed a couple of times. As of Thursday morning, the Hornets are scheduled to play Mexico Tonight at 7:00pm at the new Moberly stadium. The bus will leave the Chillicothe High School at 4:00pm today. The team will stay overnight, then play Moberly Saturday at 8:00 am at the stadium, then Kirksville at 10:30pm at the secondary field next to the high school. Read more

Moberly, MO
ABOUT

With Moberly Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

