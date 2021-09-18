News wrap: Headlines in Moberly
Home For Sale: 1215 Stonebridge Lane, Moberly, MO 65270 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://1215StonebridgeLane.C21.com 1215 Stonebridge Lane Moberly, MO 65270 MLS 21-356 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 New construction in Moberly's newest subdivision. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage. Home also includes front porch, back patio and new appliances. Contact Agent: Chris Weaver McKeown & Associates, Inc. Read more
Twentieth Anniversary Patriot Day Tribute held in Moberly
The Annual Patriot Day Tribute was held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Municipal Auditorium in Moberly. The event is hosted each year by the Randolph County Republican Women. It brings Randolph County patriots together to pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist’s attacks on our nation September 11, 2001. Read more
Moberly school district announces location of new alternative school, wraps up other business at its Sept. 14 meeting
Moberly Public School District's Board of Education announced during Tuesday at their Sept. 14 business meeting that a new alternative school will be constructed on the high school property area and a traffic study will soon be conducted to address motor traffic issues associated with the development. Moberly Public Schools... Read more
CHS Soccer In Weekend Tournament
The Chillicothe Hornets Soccer team will be in Moberly today and Saturday for the Moberly Tournament. Coach Tim Cunningham says the schedule has changed a couple of times. As of Thursday morning, the Hornets are scheduled to play Mexico Tonight at 7:00pm at the new Moberly stadium. The bus will leave the Chillicothe High School at 4:00pm today. The team will stay overnight, then play Moberly Saturday at 8:00 am at the stadium, then Kirksville at 10:30pm at the secondary field next to the high school. Read more
