News wrap: Headlines in Moberly

(MOBERLY, MO) What’s going on in Moberly? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Moberly area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Home For Sale: 1215 Stonebridge Lane, Moberly, MO 65270 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://1215StonebridgeLane.C21.com 1215 Stonebridge Lane Moberly, MO 65270 MLS 21-356 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 New construction in Moberly's newest subdivision. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage. Home also includes front porch, back patio and new appliances. Contact Agent: Chris Weaver McKeown & Associates, Inc. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Twentieth Anniversary Patriot Day Tribute held in Moberly The Annual Patriot Day Tribute was held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Municipal Auditorium in Moberly. The event is hosted each year by the Randolph County Republican Women. It brings Randolph County patriots together to pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist’s attacks on our nation September 11, 2001. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Moberly school district announces location of new alternative school, wraps up other business at its Sept. 14 meeting Moberly Public School District's Board of Education announced during Tuesday at their Sept. 14 business meeting that a new alternative school will be constructed on the high school property area and a traffic study will soon be conducted to address motor traffic issues associated with the development. Moberly Public Schools... Read more

TOP VIEWED