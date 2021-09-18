Top Burley news stories

(BURLEY, ID) The news in Burley never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pat's Pigskin Predictions: Week four - Burley vs. Kimberly, Twin Falls vs. Jerome, Wood River Vs. Filer and more This game should be interesting. On paper, Burley should be the team to pick. They’re 2-1 on the season (with their only loss coming at the hands of Mountain Home) and they’re a division higher than Kimberly. That being said, their last two games were against opponents that didn’t present much of a challenge for the Bobcats. Read more

Cassia County 4th graders learn about Idaho’s history on Idaho History Day BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All of the 4th graders in Cassia County gathered at Cassia County Fairgrounds to learn about Idaho History. The Cassia County Historical Society puts this event on every year for the 4th graders in Cassia County, as 4th grade is the year where they learn about Idaho’s History. Read more

Burley cold case sentence hearing postponed due to COVID-19 BURLEY — A Friday sentence hearing for Gilberto Rodriguez was rescheduled for October after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to Cassia County court staff. Rodriguez was convicted by a jury in May of killing Regina Krieger, 14, in 1995. The hearing was reset to 10 a.m. Oct. 15 in... Read more

