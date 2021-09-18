CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burley, ID

Top Burley news stories

Burley Daily
Burley Daily
 6 days ago

(BURLEY, ID) The news in Burley never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Burley area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Filer / magicvalley.com

Pat's Pigskin Predictions: Week four - Burley vs. Kimberly, Twin Falls vs. Jerome, Wood River Vs. Filer and more

Pat's Pigskin Predictions: Week four - Burley vs. Kimberly, Twin Falls vs. Jerome, Wood River Vs. Filer and more

This game should be interesting. On paper, Burley should be the team to pick. They’re 2-1 on the season (with their only loss coming at the hands of Mountain Home) and they’re a division higher than Kimberly. That being said, their last two games were against opponents that didn’t present much of a challenge for the Bobcats. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Idaho / kmvt.com

Cassia County 4th graders learn about Idaho’s history on Idaho History Day

Cassia County 4th graders learn about Idaho’s history on Idaho History Day

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All of the 4th graders in Cassia County gathered at Cassia County Fairgrounds to learn about Idaho History. The Cassia County Historical Society puts this event on every year for the 4th graders in Cassia County, as 4th grade is the year where they learn about Idaho’s History. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Burley / magicvalley.com

Burley cold case sentence hearing postponed due to COVID-19

Burley cold case sentence hearing postponed due to COVID-19

BURLEY — A Friday sentence hearing for Gilberto Rodriguez was rescheduled for October after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to Cassia County court staff. Rodriguez was convicted by a jury in May of killing Regina Krieger, 14, in 1995. The hearing was reset to 10 a.m. Oct. 15 in... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Burley / kmvt.com

Community leaders work to form Mini-Cassia Community Coalition

Community leaders work to form Mini-Cassia Community Coalition

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After an increase in the number of suicides in the region, a group of community leaders is working to do something about it. They are calling it the Mini-Cassia Community Coalition. The goal is to connect all of the different resources in the community and help... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burley, ID
Government
City
Burley, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Burley Daily

Burley Daily

Burley, ID
34
Followers
216
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Burley Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy