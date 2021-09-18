CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, MS

News wrap: Headlines in Cleveland

Cleveland News Flash
Cleveland News Flash
 6 days ago

(CLEVELAND, MS) The news in Cleveland never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Merigold / deltabusinessjournal.com

Bio Green Exterior Cleaning

Bio Green Exterior Cleaning

Using Advanced Technology to Provide Superior Results. Bio Green Exterior Cleaning is an innovative company that utilizes a new concept of soft washing the outside of homes, window, concrete, gutter cleaning, brick pavers and roofs via drone. The company provides an exterior cleaning service using all the latest new technologies—a drone and chemicals –both traditional and eco-friendly to clean. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Cleveland / deltastate.edu

Delta State places in four categories, including Top Public School, in U.S. News and World Report 2022 Best College Ranking

Delta State places in four categories, including Top Public School, in U.S. News and World Report 2022 Best College Ranking

CLEVELAND, Miss.—Delta State University recently placed in four categories, including Top Public Schools, in the 2022 Best College Ranking released by the U.S. News and World Report. U.S. News and World Report publishes news, opinion, consumer advice and rankings. It serves as an essential source of college information, particularly to... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Mississippi / magnoliastatelive.com

Former Mississippi bail bondsman sentenced to 10 years in prison for gun trafficking

Former Mississippi bail bondsman sentenced to 10 years in prison for gun trafficking

A former Mississippi bail bondsman was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on Wednesday in the United States District Court in Greenville for knowingly selling firearms to a convicted felon. Joe Crawford, 68, of Boyle, Mississippi, was convicted in June by a jury in Oxford, Mississippi, for... Read more

Comments
avatar

…this dude could of packed everything up and made one trip and made 100k easy

4 likes 2 replies

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Cleveland, MS
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Cleveland News Flash

Cleveland News Flash

Cleveland, MS
76
Followers
209
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cleveland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy