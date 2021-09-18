Trending news headlines in Hibbing

(HIBBING, MN) What’s going on in Hibbing? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hibbing area, click here.

LOCAL PICK

Kenneth Stolhammer Kenneth William Stolhammer, 92, of Hibbing, Minn., went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, Sept. 7, 2021. He was born to John William and Ruth Florence (Carlson) Stolhammer in Chicago, Ill., on June 17,1929. Ken was a veteran of the Korean War, serving 18 months in Korea... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Bluejackets host Hunters HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team will take it step-by-step to improve on the season. Bluejacket coach Jeffrey Neist will break down each and every aspect of the game, and slowly but surely, Hibbing/Chisholm will get better by the end of the season. That all started at... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Riihinen’s win Muni 3-Person Scramble HIBBING — 37 teams took part in the annual Muni 3-person Scramble in Hibbing. Eric, Ryan and Jake Riihinen came away with the tournament win taking first place in championship flight. The team of Schminski, Malm, and Lunde took second, Baumgardner, Raniker and Cowling took third and Thune, Thune and Zezel took fourth place in the championship flight. Read more

TRENDING NOW