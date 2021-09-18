CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hibbing, MN

Trending news headlines in Hibbing

Hibbing Dispatch
Hibbing Dispatch
 6 days ago

(HIBBING, MN) What’s going on in Hibbing? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hibbing area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hibbing / mesabitribune.com

Kenneth Stolhammer

Kenneth Stolhammer

Kenneth William Stolhammer, 92, of Hibbing, Minn., went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, Sept. 7, 2021. He was born to John William and Ruth Florence (Carlson) Stolhammer in Chicago, Ill., on June 17,1929. Ken was a veteran of the Korean War, serving 18 months in Korea... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Hibbing / mesabitribune.com

Bluejackets host Hunters

Bluejackets host Hunters

HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team will take it step-by-step to improve on the season. Bluejacket coach Jeffrey Neist will break down each and every aspect of the game, and slowly but surely, Hibbing/Chisholm will get better by the end of the season. That all started at... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Hibbing / mesabitribune.com

Riihinen’s win Muni 3-Person Scramble

Riihinen’s win Muni 3-Person Scramble

HIBBING — 37 teams took part in the annual Muni 3-person Scramble in Hibbing. Eric, Ryan and Jake Riihinen came away with the tournament win taking first place in championship flight. The team of Schminski, Malm, and Lunde took second, Baumgardner, Raniker and Cowling took third and Thune, Thune and Zezel took fourth place in the championship flight. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Hibbing / mesabitribune.com

Hibbing officials, students break ground on field

Hibbing officials, students break ground on field

HIBBING — While ground was technically broken on the $2.5 million Dr. Ben Owens Stadium/Cheever Field project last month, officials and students from Hibbing High School made it official Wednesday during a short ceremony at the complex. “It’s been a long and exciting journey to see this much needed project... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hibbing, MN
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Hibbing Dispatch

Hibbing Dispatch

Hibbing, MN
58
Followers
240
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hibbing Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy