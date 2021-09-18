Trending news headlines in Hibbing
Kenneth Stolhammer
Kenneth William Stolhammer, 92, of Hibbing, Minn., went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, Sept. 7, 2021. He was born to John William and Ruth Florence (Carlson) Stolhammer in Chicago, Ill., on June 17,1929. Ken was a veteran of the Korean War, serving 18 months in Korea... Read more
Bluejackets host Hunters
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team will take it step-by-step to improve on the season. Bluejacket coach Jeffrey Neist will break down each and every aspect of the game, and slowly but surely, Hibbing/Chisholm will get better by the end of the season. That all started at... Read more
Riihinen’s win Muni 3-Person Scramble
HIBBING — 37 teams took part in the annual Muni 3-person Scramble in Hibbing. Eric, Ryan and Jake Riihinen came away with the tournament win taking first place in championship flight. The team of Schminski, Malm, and Lunde took second, Baumgardner, Raniker and Cowling took third and Thune, Thune and Zezel took fourth place in the championship flight. Read more
Hibbing officials, students break ground on field
HIBBING — While ground was technically broken on the $2.5 million Dr. Ben Owens Stadium/Cheever Field project last month, officials and students from Hibbing High School made it official Wednesday during a short ceremony at the complex. “It’s been a long and exciting journey to see this much needed project... Read more
