What's up: Leading stories in Hazard

(HAZARD, KY) The news in Hazard never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hazard area, click here.

LATEST NEWS

It’s ovarian cancer awareness month, also known as the silent killer cancer HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - September is ovarian cancer awareness month. This cancer can be deadly but can also be silent until it’s too late. Brandi Barker was 18-years-old when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She started experiencing non-specific symptoms about three or four months before she went to the doctor. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Governor Beshear announces more than 5,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 5,300 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth on Wednesday. Specifically, the Governor announced 5,398 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 639,687. The nearly 5,400 new cases Wednesday is the fourth-highest total of daily new cases... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Carlos Eugene Hoover Carlos Eugene Hoover, age 72, of McDowell, husband of Charlene Newsome Hoover, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Hazard ARH, Hazard, KY. He was born September 7, 1949 in Elkhart, IN, a son of the late Jay Carlye and Ruth Jane Cripe Hoover. He was a member of the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church of Warsaw, IN and the Jaycees, Goshen, IN. He was a retired welder. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE