Hazard, KY

What's up: Leading stories in Hazard

Hazard Post
Hazard Post
 6 days ago

(HAZARD, KY) The news in Hazard never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hazard area, click here.

Hazard / wymt.com

It's ovarian cancer awareness month, also known as the silent killer cancer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - September is ovarian cancer awareness month. This cancer can be deadly but can also be silent until it’s too late. Brandi Barker was 18-years-old when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She started experiencing non-specific symptoms about three or four months before she went to the doctor. Read more

Hazard / wymt.com

Governor Beshear announces more than 5,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 5,300 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth on Wednesday. Specifically, the Governor announced 5,398 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 639,687. The nearly 5,400 new cases Wednesday is the fourth-highest total of daily new cases... Read more

Hazard / q95fm.net

Carlos Eugene Hoover

Carlos Eugene Hoover, age 72, of McDowell, husband of Charlene Newsome Hoover, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Hazard ARH, Hazard, KY. He was born September 7, 1949 in Elkhart, IN, a son of the late Jay Carlye and Ruth Jane Cripe Hoover. He was a member of the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church of Warsaw, IN and the Jaycees, Goshen, IN. He was a retired welder. Read more

Hazard / wymt.com

Rollercoaster ride of weather on the way, back and forth rain chances carry us into the weekend

Rollercoaster ride of weather on the way, back and forth rain chances carry us into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Did you pack your anti-nausea medicine? The forecast for the next few days will likely cause you to need it. Let’s start with what we know: There is a Dense Fog Advisory for most of our region until 10 a.m. It will not be a fun start to the day across the mountains. Use those low beams and watch out for each other on your morning drive. Read more

Hazard, KY
ABOUT

With Hazard Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

